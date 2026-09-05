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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Before the Mestalla clash: Flick decides the fate of Yamal, Jesus and Hamza

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain

against Valencia

Barcelona face a tricky test in the fourth round of the Spanish league tomorrow, Sunday, travelling to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium. They are chasing a fourth consecutive win and sole possession of top spot, capitalising on Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

Hansi Flick's side arrive with a full nine points and a squad that looks almost complete, save for Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji. The German coach has also had good news on Lamine Yamal's fitness, even though the winger sat out the latest session with the group.

Flick named 24 players and will drop one before kick-off. The full list read as follows:

Joan Garcia, Cancelo, Dro, Farinas, Alcobarion, Gavi, Fermin, Pedri, Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Espart, Szczesny, Adjemi, Christensen, Rodri, Jofre, Gerard Martin, Dani Olmo, Bernal, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Livakovic, Hamza.

Gavi returns after recovering from the knee bruise he picked up on his first league appearance against Elche. The injury had sparked fears at Barcelona before it was confirmed as nothing serious.

LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

New signings Livakovic and Gabriel Jesus also made the list for the first time. The Brazilian striker has completed his training programme with the group under Flick, while Livakovic will back up goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

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