Football fans around the world, and the Argentina faithful in particular, are bracing for something emotional and rare: the final chapter in the international career of Lionel Messi.

The Albiceleste captain announced his retirement from international football at the end of August. He will pull on the Argentina shirt one last time on 6 October against Benin in the capital, Buenos Aires.

That match closes a historic chapter. Since his debut in 2005, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has played 203 internationals and scored 125 goals, and now he gets one last farewell in front of his own fans and on home soil.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni made no attempt to hide his emotions in the build-up. Asked about the occasion, he admitted he would struggle to hold it together, telling "Foot Mercato": "It will be extremely difficult not to cry".

Determined to send his captain off on his own terms, Scaloni vowed to give Messi the chance to "say goodbye in the way he prefers and wants". The coach also revealed his personal hand in organising the tribute: "I did my part because I wanted to be present on the night of his farewell, and since I do not know whether I will continue in my position in the future or not, we did everything in our power to ensure his participation in this fixture".

Scaloni has held the reins since 2018, with his current contract expiring on 31 December. He refused to be drawn on his coaching future, ruling out any major developments for now. He was far bolder on the Ballon d'Or, with the ceremony set for 26 October in London. Messi could land a ninth individual award, and the Argentine had no doubt where his own vote would go: "If it is about rewarding the best player of all time, then the matter is settled".