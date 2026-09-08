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Before the European clash: Enrique puts Yaya Touré before the thorny question

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League
Luis Enrique
Y. Toure
France
Slovakia
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire

What will the Ivorian do?

Spain's Luis Enrique, the Paris Saint-Germain manager, spoke about Ivorian Yaya Toure, coach of Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava, ahead of the meeting between the two sides at the Parc des Princes tomorrow, Wednesday, in the first round of the first stage of the Champions League.

The Parisian coach shared his thoughts on Toure's start as manager of Slovan, saying: "When he was a player at Barcelona, I was coaching the youth teams and then the reserve side. He was a top-class player. And he has gained experience as an assistant coach."

He added, as reported by the French network "Foot Mercato": "Slovan is his first experience. I saw a team that likes to have possession of the ball. He is drawing on his experience from Barcelona and Manchester City."

Enrique wondered: "We will see tomorrow whether he will show the same attacking tendency or lean more towards defence?"

He continued: "You have to know how to manage things. Away matches are always difficult. When you play at home, there are things that can help you. But every match is complicated. You have to press as much as possible."

Paris Saint-Germain won the last two editions of the Champions League under Luis Enrique.

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