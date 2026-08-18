Before the deal collapsed: details of Real Madrid's offer to sign Rodri

Rodri is currently undergoing his medical with Barcelona, and fresh details have emerged over Real Madrid's role in the deal.

The Spain captain had been a target for Los Blancos for several weeks. In the end, though, the midfielder chose their Catalan rivals.

Several reports say Barcelona have wrapped up the deal, with only the official announcement left to come. The two sides have agreed all the financial details: 60 million euros as a fixed fee plus 11 million in add-ons.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" tell a different story about Madrid, though. They claim the club made an initial offer to Manchester City of less than 40 million euros for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

That bid fell well short of City's valuation. Barcelona, by contrast, showed far greater appetite to get Rodri over the line.







