Slaven Bilic has named his first Croatia squad ahead of the upcoming international break, marking his opening move as the national team's new head coach.

Questions have swirled in recent months over Luka Modric's future, with the Milan star now 41 and edging towards the end of his career.

Bilic, though, has handed the veteran a place in his first squad.

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Croatia's captain will carry on serving his country through the September and October window, the first time the break has run for three consecutive weeks.

Croatia open their UEFA Nations League group campaign against the Czech Republic on 26 September, then take on Spain three days later.

October brings a meeting with England on the third, before a second clash with Spain on 6 October.







