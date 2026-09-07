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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-PRESSERAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Before the Champions League clash: Mbappé renews his love for Milan and warns of Inter's strength

K. Mbappe
Inter
AC Milan
Champions League
France
Italy

Kylian never stops flirting with the Rossoneri

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has confirmed his preference for Milan over Inter, but at the same time stressed that the Nerazzurri deserve a great deal of respect, ahead of the two sides' meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in the Champions League.

Mbappe has spoken repeatedly of his admiration for Milan over the past years

In an interview back in 2024, the France international insisted that if he ever moved to Italy it would only be to join the Rossoneri, and he had already revealed that he watches every one of Milan's Serie A matches.

The forward stuck to that line during an interview with "Sky Sport Italia", ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Mbappe said: "Of course I prefer Milan, but Inter are an opponent who deserve a lot of respect. They are a team with quality."

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL

He also touched on his close personal relationship with Nerazzurri striker Marcus Thuram, and the respect he holds for captain Lautaro Martinez.

Mbappe said: "When I saw the draw, my only thought was focused on Marcus Thuram. We have been friends for many years, and I did not think much about Inter. It is a big match for everyone, and there are no friends on the pitch."

He added: "Lautaro Martinez is a wonderful player, but I hope that will not show tomorrow. It is a pleasure to play against strikers capable of making the difference."

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