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Before the Al-Hilal clash: Al-Gharafa announce the signing of Ismael Bennacer

Transfers
I. Bennacer
Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa
Al Hilal
Al-Gharafa
AFC Champions League Elite
AC Milan vs Benfica
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Benfica
Europa League
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Italy
Portugal

The Algerian midfielder begins a new journey

Qatari club Al-Gharafa have announced the signing of Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, just 24 hours before they open their AFC Champions League Elite campaign against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal host Al-Gharafa tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena in the first round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

A day before kick-off, Al-Gharafa posted a video on their official "X" account confirming the deal.

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AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
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Al-Gharafa crest
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Europa League
AC Milan crest
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Benfica crest
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Bennacer joins the Qatari side on a free transfer after Milan terminated his contract last August. He'll wear the number 10 shirt, according to the club.

The move follows a season and a half away from Milan. He spent time on loan at Olympique de Marseille in France and then Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, chasing regular football and a return to form away from the San Siro.

Neither spell worked. The 28-year-old never rediscovered his best, and that saw Bosnian coach Vladimir Petkovic leave him out of Algeria's squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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