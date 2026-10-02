Michael Olise has followed in the footsteps of his coach Zinedine Zidane with France, the Bayern Munich star netting against Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

France drew 1-1 with Italy on Friday evening at the Stade de France, in the third round of the European tournament's group stage.

Olise struck France's only goal in the 55th minute, a superb free-kick that beat Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was his second free-kick goal for France, after the one against Croatia on 23 March 2025 in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final.

According to Opta, Olise became only the third player to score two free-kicks for France since the turn of the century, specifically since 2000.

Zidane did it first, despite retiring from playing in 2006. Dimitri Payet then followed, having made a name for himself with those set-pieces.

One more free-kick would make the Bayern Munich star the first player to score three for France in the current millennium, surpassing Zizou's historic record.

Olise keeps delivering standout displays under Zidane. He also scored the winner against Belgium in the second round of the Nations League group stage, finishing off an outstanding individual run.



