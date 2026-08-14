Manchester City officials held a crucial meeting with the agents of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez during the last few hours.

Fabrizio Romano, the transfer market expert, said on his YouTube channel: "Today is Enzo Fernandez's day. And just as a reminder, Chelsea have been very clear. The message sent directly to Manchester City over the past 48 hours was clear."

He added: "Chelsea believe that the Enzo Fernandez story will end in today's transfer window. Either Manchester City go for 120 million pounds sterling net on the table today, or Enzo Fernandez will stay with Chelsea."

He continued: "This is the club's position. And unfortunately, I am not Chelsea's owner or director to tell you what they will do afterwards, but at the moment, the club's position is stated, clear and strong, and it does not seem they are playing this game just to get money for the player, otherwise, they could have continued negotiating tomorrow as well."

He went on: "Chelsea appear very serious about the deadline ending on Friday at 5pm UK time."

He added: "At the moment there are contacts between Manchester City and people close to Enzo Fernandez, which are taking place throughout the day. And over the past 24 hours, City and the player's agents have also been in direct talks."

He continued: "I would say they were very direct talks, because negotiations have already taken place, as have the discussions, so there is certainly movement from City around Enzo Fernandez."

He concluded: "This is Chelsea's position. And we will follow the situation of the deal, but it is clear it will be a big and busy day. Manchester City are still talking with the player's representatives, and therefore the deal is still on. We have to find out whether Manchester City will decide to pay the required amount or not."



