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Ahmad Salah
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Because of Yamal: Ballon d'Or nominations get Monchi into trouble with Espanyol fans

Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Espanyol
Spain

He opened the door of anger on himself!

Monchi has been forced to apologise to Espanyol's supporters after voicing his opinion around a week ago on the Ballon d'Or candidates.

Asked to name his pick, the Catalan side's sporting director went for Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. It was a bold call given the fierce rivalry between the two sets of fans, but Monchi had wider reasoning behind it, which he explained before offering his apology.

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Monchi told Cadena SER: "I was asked to choose between Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal, so I chose Yamal because he is the Spanish option."

He continued: "That stirred up some controversy among our fans. If anyone is upset, then I apologise."

"Of course, as an Espanyol fan, I could have chosen someone else. I did not mean to offend. I know what it means to be an Espanyol fan. I have felt a sense of belonging to them from the very beginning, and if anyone felt offended, then I apologise."

Rounding off, he stressed his pride in the club: "It was like wearing the Spanish flag."

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