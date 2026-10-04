Patrick Vieira sprang to the defence of Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly after Senegal edged Comoros 1-0 in a friendly at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.

The Lions of Teranga coach raised his voice at the post-match press conference, clashing with a journalist who described the pair as "players whose time is over".

Vieira said at the conference, as reported by "RMC Sport": "This is inappropriate behaviour. It should not be repeated based on what is said outside. You are talking about players who have scored goals and made history for Senegal."

He added: "We cannot use these terms. Even if some people use them off the pitch, you journalists are obliged to change this term. We watched the match they played today, and you consider them forgotten players. It is unacceptable to use these terms. This question and this lack of respect, I do not accept them. They are exemplary players, both on and off the pitch."

The former Nice coach then suggested the journalist "rephrase the question", and went on: "I am not at war, I am simply pointing out something unacceptable. We are talking about players who have been playing at the highest level for years. Their presence here is proof that they have the qualities needed to represent Senegal."

Iliman Ndiaye settled it with a goal at his former stadium. Senegal kept their unbeaten record under Vieira intact, and while the display left plenty to be desired, they banked a second straight win, following a draw with Mozambique and victory over Ethiopia in qualifying for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.



