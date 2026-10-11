For Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich's Bundesliga trip to Augsburg brought him straight back to where the latest debate around him had started. Nine days earlier, Kimmich had endured a wretched outing in Germany's 1-0 defeat to Greece in Augsburg.

Afterwards, the 31-year-old captain left as planned as part of the squad reshuffle. In his absence, his Munich team-mates Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof impressed in Germany's midfield. It did not take long for fans and pundits to start debating whether Kimmich is even still needed in the Germany national team.

"Honestly, I didn't follow it at all. But you still pick up that a bit was going on," said Kimmich on his return to Augsburg. Bayern Munich had been held to a 2-2 draw in a frantic game, and Kimmich, as usual alongside Pavlovic, put in a decent display in central midfield.

Referring to his many years as a regular starter for Germany, Kimmich struck a notably relaxed tone over the debate: "I've been involved now for eleven years. I know how the business works. The only thing I can and have to focus on is my performance. That's what I do. That's what I've done for the last eleven years. I'll continue to do that. In the end, the best always play. Over the last ten years, I've done quite a good job of being among the best."

Max Eberl fumes over "absurd" debates about Joshua Kimmich

Board member for sport Max Eberl, meanwhile, leapt to Kimmich's defence. "I followed that Joshua Kimmich's qualities were being called into question. I find that absolutely absurd," said Eberl. "He is a leader who leads from the front. Yes, he is somehow also the face of a team that has not been so successful at tournaments in recent years. But Joshua Kimmich is, for me, an outstanding German player. We should be glad to have a player like that in our ranks."

Kimmich himself had in fact been desperate to stay with the Germany squad after the blunder against Greece and made that clear both publicly and internally. But Germany coach Jürgen Klopp stood firm and even fuelled the debate with a flippant remark. "I can tell Jo this," Klopp explained: "The more often you ask, the less likely you are to get what you want."

By his own account, Kimmich is not annoyed by Klopp's approach and statement. The possibility of staying, despite the poor display against Greece, had apparently crossed his mind straight after the first international against the Netherlands (1-1). That was because of the injury to his Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala. He had actually been supposed to stay with the squad for the entire international period, but then suffered a muscle fibre tear in the warm-up against the Netherlands and had to leave.

"After that I thought: Jamal was planned in for both weeks, maybe another door will open," Kimmich explained. But aside from Finn Dahmen, Nico Schlotterbeck and Serge Gnabry, only the three debutants Philipp Treu, Yannik Engelhardt and Bambase Conte ultimately remained in the squad after the reshuffle instead of Kimmich.

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