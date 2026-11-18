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A press report said on Wednesday that Manchester United will not give up after losing their talented young player, JJ Gabriel, who is now very close to Real Madrid.

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For years, Manchester United's youth academy saw JJ Gabriel as its great hope. He had spent a short period at Carrington.

The 16-year-old turned down a professional contract with the Red Devils and announced his exit on Tuesday evening. Everyone now knows where he's heading: Real Madrid have won the race to sign him.

United are deeply frustrated by the outcome and bitterly disappointed by how events have unfolded. They saw the attacking midfielder as a long-term investment.

Manchester United want to respond

That frustration could push United into a scathing response aimed at Real Madrid.

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According to The Times, Manchester United's management are considering legal action. They'll open an investigation to establish whether any clear irregularities occurred during the transfer.

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The English club will look into whether Real Madrid contacted the player last summer, which would breach FIFA rules on minors.

It's United's attempt to save face in a transfer that slipped entirely out of their control.

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The Red Devils will receive just £300,000 from the deal, around €360,000, as training compensation.

JJ Gabriel visits Valdebebas

JJ Gabriel moved another step closer to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

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According to Marca, the 16-year-old English footballer visited the club's training facilities at Valdebebas on Wednesday, getting a first look at what will soon be his new home.

Only Real Madrid's official announcement remains, now that the player has terminated his contract with Manchester United.

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JJ Gabriel bids farewell to Manchester United

Young English talent JJ Gabriel has settled his future, officially announcing on Tuesday that he is leaving Manchester United. That ends a journey with the Red Devils which began when he joined the club's academy aged ten, with a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming winter transfer window drawing near.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed his decision in a message on his social media accounts. He thanked Manchester United, the coaches, his team-mates and everyone who had helped him during his years at the club, but stopped short of naming his next destination.

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Reports suggest Real Madrid have become the most likely destination, having moved ahead of several major European clubs interested in signing him, led by Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. The Spanish club have reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over the move.