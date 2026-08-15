Germany's Jens Wissing, head coach of Al-Ittihad, dealt a blow to his Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena in the club's opening fixture of the Roshn Saudi League, favouring Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri instead.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Khaleej today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the closing fixture of the first round of the Roshn Saudi League.

The German announced a starting line-up built around En-Nesyri as an out-and-out striker, flanked by wingers Moussa Diaby of France and the Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn.

Wissing left Ilenikhena out of the match squad entirely. That came despite the Nigerian's cameo off the bench in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Al-Jazira of the UAE, the play-off qualifier for the AFC Champions League Elite.

Ilenikhena was not the only casualty. Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simić also dropped out of the squad, despite starting the last match against Al-Jazira.

In his place, Wissing recalled Ahmed Al-Julaidan at right-back, lining up alongside left-back Faris Abdi and the centre-back pairing of Danilo Pereira and Stefan Keller.

Midfield stayed exactly as it was against Al-Jazira, with the German starting the trio of Farha Al-Shamrani, Dion Lopy and Houssem Aouar.

Al-Ittihad's line-up was as follows: