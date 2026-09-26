"It was actually nothing serious, he merely spoke about a dream that he might perhaps one day want to play for Real Madrid," Ballack said a few days ago on the Kerners11 podcast.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Ballack, who turned 50 on Saturday, took aim at a common media practice.

"He was asked: 'Who is your favourite club apart from Bayern Munich?' That is then gladly left out," said Ballack.

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What exactly did Lennart Karl say about Real Madrid?

At the New Year's reception of the Bayern fan club "Burgsinn 1980", Karl, still only 17 at the time, spoke openly in a relaxed setting about his admiration for the Spanish record champions after a fan asked whether he had another favourite club besides FCB.

"Bayern Munich are a very big club. It is a dream to play there. But at some point I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. They are my dream club, but this stays between us," said Karl, drawing plenty of criticism for his statement.

After that, the Bayern bosses rallied around the teenager and quickly settled the issue in talks with Karl. Sporting director Christoph Freund, for example, said: "He talks like a 17-year-old lad. He immediately realised that the statement was unfortunate."

What were Lennart Karl's stats last season?

Back in January, Ballack had also commented directly on the fuss surrounding his client. "I think, in context, the statement is harmless. We do not want to bend the boys too early in a society where we are told anyway in many things how we have to express ourselves," said Ballack in his role as an expert for the streaming service DAZN. "We want authenticity, we want players people can identify with."

Karl, who once had a trial at Real Madrid as a 10-year-old, has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Bayern Munich. In the past season alone, he made 40 appearances for the first team, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.

Alongside the domestic double of the league title and DFB Cup, he also earned his first three senior international appearances under former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Later, Karl missed out on the World Cup because of a muscle injury suffered shortly before the start of the tournament. In Munich, the dribble-strong left-footer, who joined FCB in 2022 via Eintracht Frankfurt and Viktoria Aschaffenburg, is under contract until the summer of 2029.

This season, Karl has one goal and one assist from five brief appearances.



