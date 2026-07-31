After months of stalled negotiations, Real Madrid's management have put the ball in Vinicius Junior's court by delivering a formal and decisive notice to the player's agents: the offer on the table is final and irreversible. Sign now or leave this summer.

The Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Real Madrid's management told the Brazilian winger's representatives the latest renewal offer is "the last", and that it will see no financial improvements or any new round of negotiations.

The message that reached the player's camp is clear and firm. Accept the current terms to secure his future at the Bernabeu, or the club will immediately open the door to selling him and avoid the nightmare of him entering the final year of his contract before leaving for free.

Two developments drove the decisive move from Valdebebas, according to the newspaper. First, the desire to end the uncertainty hanging over one of the team's most important stars. Second, Arsenal's serious interest in signing the Brazilian, which convinced the management the situation could no longer bear any further waiting.

A royal red line to end the stalling

Real Madrid still consider Vinicius a "key player" and believe his performances deserve a significant financial reward. But the club have set a non-negotiable red line: the team's wage structure is sacred. The management are absolutely not prepared to break the salary scale for any player, no matter how big his stardom, in order to preserve the balance of the dressing room and the club's financial stability.

A ready replacement and the bench scenario looming

The scenario grows more complicated with the imminent arrival of the Ivorian winger Diomande, who can play on both flanks. That deal would give coach Mourinho a top-class alternative and reduce the reliance on Vinicius. Should the Brazilian refuse to renew and insist on staying without settling his future, then a place on the bench next season would not be a threat but a strongly viable tactical option.

Caught between the hammer of a sale and the anvil of the bench, Vinicius Junior stands at a decisive crossroads. Real Madrid have said their final word. The decision now lies in the hands of the player and his agent.