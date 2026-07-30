Because of Álvarez: Barcelona receives official notification of Atlético's complaint and prepares its response

The transfer saga surrounding Julián Álvarez has taken a fresh turn. Barcelona have received an official notification from the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA, following the complaint Atlético Madrid lodged against the Catalan club over the Argentine.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the notification opens the official phase for submitting defences. Barcelona are now preparing their response, filing their statements before the relevant authorities examine the case and reach a final decision.

Atlético accuse Barcelona of breaching regulations

Atlético Madrid filed their official complaint on 30 June, accusing Barcelona of contacting Álvarez during a period the transfer regulations do not permit.

The 26-year-old striker is tied to Atlético until the summer of 2030. Chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín had already vowed the club would turn to the authorities to defend their rights, a promise that translated into the complaint now sitting with the Spanish Federation and FIFA.

Barcelona hold firm on signing Álvarez

Legal crisis or not, Álvarez remains Barcelona's top target this summer as they hunt for firepower up front.

President Joan Laporta revealed on 13 July that Atlético had already received an official Barcelona offer for the player. The capital club's board refused to entertain any talks over his exit, turning the deal into one of the window's thorniest sagas.

Reports claim Álvarez used the World Cup to voice his desire for a new challenge away from the Metropolitano. Atlético, though, will not budge from their refusal to let him go.

10 August a decisive date

Everything now points to 10 August. That is when Álvarez is due back for Atlético training ahead of the new season, and his return is expected to lay bare his final stance on his future amid Barcelona's persistent interest.

Barcelona, for their part, have no wish to drag the negotiations out. They are working on alternative attacking targets in parallel, a safeguard should the move for the Argentine collapse.