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Al Ittihad v Al Shabab - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Because of a European glove: Al-Ittihad of Jeddah stumbles ahead of the Al-Nassr Clasico

Al Fateh FC vs Al Ittihad
Al Fateh FC
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC
A. Semper
Saudi Arabia
Croatia

Al-Ittihad of Jeddah stumbled to a goalless draw with hosts Al-Fateh on Saturday evening, in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The Dean ran into the resilience of Croatian goalkeeper Adrian Simber. He guarded the Al-Fateh goal bravely, and Al-Ittihad's players could not find the net across 90 minutes.

Houssem Aouar started the visitors' attacking flood with a powerful strike, which Simber turned out for a corner in the 13th minute.

Steven Bergwijn was next. The Croatian keeper denied the Dutchman a powerful shot in the 28th minute.

Against the run of play, Al-Fateh's Lucas unleashed a powerful strike that passed just wide of the post as the Al-Ittihad players switched off. The first half ended goalless.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

After the break, the visitors kept up their attacking pressure, and a header from Danilo Pereira struck the crossbar.

Raikovic, the Al-Ittihad of Jeddah goalkeeper, was outstanding to deny a shot from Lukas Haraslin.

Youssef En-Nesyri shot the Dean just wide of the goal. The post then denied Al-Ittihad of Jeddah a goal following a powerful strike from Muath Faqihi in the 89th minute.

Those remarkable saves earned Croatian goalkeeper Adrian Simber the man of the match award in the Al-Ittihad and Al-Fateh game.

Al-Ittihad of Jeddah moved up to 8 points in fourth place, ahead of the Al-Nassr classico in the fifth round, while Al-Fateh's tally rose to two points in 16th place.

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