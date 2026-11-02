Because of 900 minutes: Flick's policy with Barcelona star raises questions

Rodri's arrival at Barcelona this summer opened up fresh horizons for Hansi Flick in the Catalans' midfield.

Plenty felt the signing was unnecessary given the options already available. Rodri needed little more than two months to prove them wrong and establish himself inside the Camp Nou fortress.

According to Sport, once the deal went through, the pressing question was how the German would share out minutes among his midfielders. With everyone fit, that meant eight players for three positions: Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Varinas.

Flick left no room for debate. He built the foundation of Barcelona's project in its third edition around a trio of Rodri, Pedri and Fermin Lopez.

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Rodri has carried considerable weight in midfield, racking up 900 minutes. Only Lamine Yamal, Joan Garcia and Pau Cubarsi have featured more.

The German handled Rodri's adaptation calmly. The midfielder had arrived off an unusual pre-season, short on rest after Spain's World Cup triumph and nursing back pain that forced him into a minor surgical procedure.

That setback disrupted his first days of training and made a cautious integration essential. Once he joined up, Flick's staff drew up a special programme to get the club's marquee summer signing physically ready.

Rodri himself spoke to Cope radio about the physical demands his new coach imposed, saying: "Flick is nothing like Guardiola at all. I thought I was coming to Barcelona for training based on short passes and possession, but they put me through extremely tough physical sessions, to the point where I said: where have I brought myself?".

His integration came gradually. Rodri missed out on the opening league game against Elche, played five days after his signing was announced. In the next two rounds, against Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano, he started on the bench both times and played 27 and 26 minutes respectively.

A controversial management of the physical loads

The next step came at the Mestalla. He made his first start in a Barcelona shirt there, in the emphatic 5-0 rout of Valencia, playing 62 minutes. He has not left the starting line-up in La Liga since.

Only once has he been among the substitutes: in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, the season's first controversy over squad management, and that came after a perfect start.

From the matches against Feyenoord (83 minutes), Levante (90 minutes), Racing (61 minutes), Sevilla (90 minutes), Getafe (71 minutes), Galatasaray (90 minutes) and Real Betis (90 minutes), Rodri became Flick's essential pillar.

Which raises the question of how the coach manages the player's workload. After two full consecutive matches, both of which Barcelona had practically settled before the hour mark in Istanbul and Seville, the holding midfielder sat on the bench for the first major European fixture of the season, a game in which Barcelona could have dealt a heavy blow to the two-time reigning Champions League holders.

Instead the team suffered its first defeat of the campaign against Paris Saint-Germain, with Rodri involved only for the final half hour.

Beforehand, the club were keen to stress that the player had no pain or physical problems. Flick explained it was a decision about managing the workload, with the trip to Real Madrid five days later in mind.

Rodri returned to the starting line-up for that one and played the full game, but Barcelona began the Clasico with the anxiety of a side that had just taken its first heavy blow of the season.

Flick repeats the same approach

The debate over Rodri's minutes flared up again last Saturday against Alaves, just a week later.

Four goals up at half-time, Flick rested Pedri (45 minutes), Raphinha (28 minutes) and even Lamine Yamal (16 minutes). Rodri stayed on until the final whistle.

Another full match, then, even with the result long settled, and all ahead of a brutal week for the team.

Barcelona now prepare for two fixtures, Aston Villa at the Camp Nou and Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, before the year's final international break.

Both carry huge weight. The team wants to stay with the leading pack in Europe and hold on to top spot in La Liga.

Rodri will again be key in both, and Flick cannot afford to ease his burden after the stumble in Paris and the Clasico defeat a week ago.