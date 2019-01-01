Beautiful football doesn't win matches – Godin pans criticism of Atletico's playing style

The Uruguayan enjoyed the best years of his career under Diego Simeone and has defended the way in which his former boss achieved positive results

Diego Godin has taken aim at critics who have rounded on by suggesting they do not play beautiful football.

The Uruguayan centre-back spent nine years with the club before moving to this summer and enjoyed a successful period in the Spanish capital, reaching two finals and winning .

Despite the success that Diego Simeone has had at the Wanda Metropolitano, it has been subject to scrutiny because of the supposedly negative way in which it has been achieved.

Godin rejects such criticism out of hand and his words were backed by Los Colchoneros’ 7-3 win over rivals Real Madrid in friendly action.

“I’d ask, what does playing well mean? I think there are two different things: it is one thing to play ‘bonito’, to play nice. And it is another to play well,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“For me playing well is winning. And victory is achieved by defending well and attacking well.

“There are so many teams that play beautiful football, they hold the ball for I don't know how many minutes and then they lose. They are not complete, that is not good play. The important thing is the result.”

Such a mindset has been readily associated with Uruguayan footballers since the nation won the first World Cup in 1930, and the tiny South American nation continues to produce world stars such as Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Godin on a regular basis.

“The whole world asks how it is possible that so many champions come from three-and-a-half million inhabitants. Simple: it is a cultural fact,” he said. “Only those who have lived there can understand: there is no square meter in the whole country where you do not see a ball rolling and a child running after it.

“Every family hopes that their child excels and can solve their economic problems. And so we play everywhere: on the road, on a hill, on earth. There is immense competition. And it is played in all weather conditions: cold, heat, rain, sun. We can play in any conditions.”

Godin will hope to bring his winning mindset to his new club, which is seeking a first title since 2009-10 and the era of Jose Mourinho.