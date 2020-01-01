Beating Kaizer Chiefs was our turning point - Mbatha on AmaZulu's relegation fight

The 31-year-old says Usuthu would have survived PSL demotion after picking up momentum just before lockdown

goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha believes "they had turned the corner" in their fight against relegation when they edged leaders 1-0 just before Premier Soccer League ( ) action was halted.

The result saw AmaZulu moving from the bottom of the log to settle on 15th spot where they have 23 points, the same as and FC who are just above them.

It was a huge victory for Usuthu who are now three points clear of bottom-placed Black as they beat title aspirants Chiefs whose lead was trimmed to just four points clear of second-placed .

Following the big win, Mbatha feels they would have already survived relegation had the season continued on the backdrop of that confidence-booster.

“I think I would be on holiday celebrating that AmaZulu had survived," said Mbatha as per Sun Sport.

“I think beating Chiefs was a turning point for us. We did so much prior to that game, and you could see a positive energy among the group. I feel at that time we had turned the corner.”

If the season resumes, AmaZulu will carry on with their bid to avoid demotion in six remaining matches for them.

Their battle will see them hosting Baroka, , Black Leopards as well as visiting , Stellenbosch and Bloemfontein .

Mbatha says their precarious position will inspire them to put a big fight for survival.

“We have to be open-minded because we might find ourselves in trouble,” Mbatha said.

“One of the things that should drive us as AmaZulu players to keep on going is the position we find ourselves in. The position forces us to make sure that we do our best.”

What could, however, give AmaZulu hope for escaping relegation is the form of striker Bongi Ntuli who has 12 league goals this season, two behind top-scorer Frank Mhango of .

With Usuthu having managed 14 league goals in 24 matches, Ntuli has been a big factor in their fight to preserve PSL status.