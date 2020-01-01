Beating AmaZulu can only boost our confidence - Riekerink

The Citizens will be at home again as they search for another three points against the visiting side from KZN

coach Jan Olde Riekerink is hoping that last weekend's Premier Soccer League ( ) win over was the springboard to launch them on a recovery path as they prepare for Wednesday’s league clash against at home.

After going for five straight games without tasting victory, Cape Town City edged out Baroka at Cape Town Stadium last Sunday to move from the bottom of the standings to 11th spot.

It was Riekerink’s first win as City coach since he was appointed early November last year.

Now ahead of the AmaZulu tie, the Dutchman has credited his players for some hard work in training as he hopes the Baroka win set them up for recovery.

“They (Cape Town City players) have been working hard on the training ground and wanted to show what they’re made of,” Riekerink was quoted as saying by IOL.

“The goal was to zap a losing run - mission accomplished, now to follow up with a big performance at home to AmaZulu on Wednesday. Another positive result can only boost confidence levels.”

Riekerink and his men face a wounded AmaZulu who arrive in the Mother City fresh from a 3-0 defeat by last Saturday.