"By now, the English have also realised that it looks as though what happened there between Liverpool and Wirtz was a big misunderstanding," Hamann said on Tuesday. "If things carry on like this at Liverpool, I could imagine that at some point the plug will be pulled."

Wirtz arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2025 from Bayer Leverkusen for the then record fee of €125 million. The attacking midfielder, though, has fallen short of the high expectations amid a generally unsettled situation. He has also rarely shone this season, with one assist in six games, which is why criticism of him is growing.

Hamann has also taken a critical view. He said he sees "a player who cost a lot of money, who played badly last year and who has started badly again this year." From a player in Wirtz's price bracket, it is simply expected "that you make the difference in the final third. He does that far too rarely. Last year he maybe did it in a handful of games and this year not at all yet."

Former Liverpool midfielder Hamann, who spent 1999 to 2006 at the club and won the Champions League and the UEFA Cup among other honours, is sceptical Wirtz will still turn things around: "A lot of people said: 'Give him time.' But he has already had a year. That he needs two or three months because the football is different - no problem. But he is now in his second season, has not got any better so far and that is why I struggle a bit to imagine why it should get better now after 14 or 15 months."

Meanwhile, Wirtz is no longer being handled with kid gloves, if he ever was in England at all. Hamann recalled the special situation in Liverpool a good year ago: "When he went there, shortly beforehand there was the death caused by Diogo Jota. That means the circumstances around his move there were also very unfortunate. You don't know all of that in advance. Overall, though, you have to say that over the 15 months it was simply too little. As I said, the voices in Liverpool are now getting louder that if it carries on like this, a solution has to be found."

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How much longer is Florian Wirtz under contract at Liverpool?

Hamann also has an idea of what such a solution could look like: "Bayern wanted him before... If they have the money and if they still want him - who knows!"

Bayern also made an intensive effort to sign Wirtz in the spring of 2025, but he decided in favour of a move to Liverpool. He is under contract there until 2030.