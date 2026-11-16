Bayern star lost his temper in the dressing room after injury: "This is what I fear"

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One of Bayern Munich's leading stars has suffered a fresh setback while on international duty, renewing fears over his ability to regain his physical stability, following a series of problems that have kept him out of action for long spells recently.

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Bayern Munich have confirmed that tests by the club's medical staff revealed a torn muscle in the back of their left-back's left thigh. He'll be missing for the Bavarian side in the coming period, though the club haven't said for how long, as reported by Der Spiegel magazine on Monday.

Davies picked up the injury on Canada duty last Saturday. His match lasted just six minutes before he was forced off against Guatemala in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final, which Canada went on to win 3-2.

It was Davies's first start for his country in more than 600 days, and he couldn't finish it. He felt pain between his thigh and knee before the injury struck, with no contact from an opposition player. He also felt a twist in his back during the game, saying: "I felt like I couldn't run."

Speaking to Canadian broadcaster "OneSoccer", Davies, 26, vented his frustration at the recurring thigh problems: "It's not fun to get thigh injuries time after time." Then came the fear of surgery: "Now we're talking about an operation, and that's what I'm afraid of."

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The anger didn't stop when he left the pitch. Davies admitted he lost his temper in the dressing room: "I was extremely angry in the dressing room, and I didn't know what was happening." He also revealed he smashed some rubbish bins. That's how deep the frustration ran after the latest blow.

His injury record makes grim reading. He tore a cruciate ligament in 2025, which kept him out for several months, and further physical problems dogged him in the spring of this year. He has previously spoken about the psychological toll of not knowing when he would return or what condition he'd be in when he resumed playing.

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Davies had worked his way back into a significant role at Bayern this season, even featuring on the left wing. Now he has to stop again. The club, who face Cologne in the tenth round of fixtures next Friday, have not given an expected date for his return to training and matches.

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Serge Gnabry, meanwhile, is close to a return. He completed his first individual session on the pitch at the club's headquarters on Monday morning, having suffered a muscle injury in Bayern's clash with Borussia Dortmund, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the end of October. Jamal Musiala may also be back in the squad, but coach Vincent Kompany is without Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Manuel Neuer.

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