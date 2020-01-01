Bayern Munich’s Muller surpasses De Bruyne to set new Bundesliga assists record

Although the forward's goal scoring return is down, he has made up for it in terms of what he has created

star Thomas Muller has set a single-season record for assists in the with his 21st of the season, surpassing the previous mark, which was set by Kevin De Bruyne.

Going into the final day of the 2019-20 campaign, the FCB attacker was on par with the star, who chalked up 20 assists in the 2014-15 season while playing with .

Before four minutes of the match had elapsed, he had set up winger Kingsley Coman to open the scoring.

The 30-year-old, who was a World Cup winner with in 2014, has featured in all but one league fixture for Hansi Flick’s side this season, missing the recent 2-1 win over due to suspension.

His first assists of the season arrived in a thumping 6-1 victory over on August 31, while he chalked up multiple decisive passes on six occasions in the league this term, also doing so against Dortmund and Dusseldorf in back-to-back October fixtures, against Koln and in February, and versus as the league restarted after the coronavirus suspension earlier in June.

Previously, his highest tally of assists in a top-flight season had been 16 in the 2017-18 season, although he has hit double figures in all but one of the seasons in which he has been a regular in the starting XI.

While he has produced more assists than ever before, his goal scoring record has dropped, with seven scored in the Bundesliga this term. Indeed, his first goal did not arrive until the final day of November, when he found the net in a 2-1 loss to Leverkusen.

Muller has not scored double figures in a Bundesliga season since 2015-16, when he hit a personal best of 20, coincidentally recording a career low of seven assists.

The forward’s form has helped Bayern to secure another German title, while they retain an interest in the , which will be finished in August in a mini tournament that will be played in Lisbon.

To reach that stage, though, Bayern will have to complete the second leg against at the Allianz Arena, though they hold a 3-0 advantage from the first encounter, which was played at Stamford Bridge on February 25.