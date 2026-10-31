According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Real Madrid are the last remaining suitors for the 16-year-old attacking player.
Gabriel has turned down Paris Saint-Germain, according to the report, despite the club reportedly making a strong effort to sign the Englishman in recent weeks. The youngster is said to believe a move to a less competitive league such as France's would not help his development.
Having apparently reiterated his desire to move to Spain, Gabriel reportedly believes it offers the best conditions for him to make the most of his strengths and develop as well as possible.
With various media reports saying Barca withdrew from the race for the 16-year-old some time ago, Real Madrid appear the logical destination. Los Blancos are also said to have shown considerable interest in Gabriel.
Until recently, Bayern Munich were also considered a possible destination for the youngster. Bayern officials have reportedly already held talks with the teenager's representatives, and coach Vincent Kompany is said to be a big admirer of the attacking midfielder.
Which club will JJ Gabriel join after leaving Manchester United?
Gabriel will leave his current club, Manchester United, in the summer. He has played for the Red Devils since he was 11 and scored 23 goals in 23 U18 matches last season. Those performances saw him voted the U18 Premier League's best player. In August, he also made his professional debut and became the youngest United player in the club's history to play for the first team.
Because of Brexit rules, Gabriel normally cannot move to another country until he is 18. In England, he can currently sign only a scholarship contract and cannot sign a professional contract until he is 17. His parents' origins could, however, provide a loophole: according to Sky, Gabriel wants to apply for a Cypriot passport. That would make a move possible as early as January.
Recently, Gabriel made headlines after apparently asking Manchester United to cancel his registration with the club. The request had caused "shock" at United and was "almost unprecedented", the Telegraph reported.