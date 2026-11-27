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Europe's top clubs have their eyes on a young Belgian striker whose name looks set to ignite competition in the upcoming transfer market. Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign him, a move that could complicate matters for Barcelona, who have been tracking his development for some time. The deal is expected to reach €70 million in the summer of 2027.

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Bayern Munich have already made initial contact with the representatives of Nicolò Tresoldi, the Club Brugge striker, about a possible future move, according to journalist Christian Falk of German newspaper Bild. Falk says the player is on the Bavarian club's list of targets and that their officials are in touch with his representatives to gauge the chances of a deal.

The German move shows how highly Tresoldi is rated at the club. He was one of the players who most impressed Nils Schmadtke, Bayern Munich's head of recruitment, who is preparing to leave his post in January. His expected departure won't dampen the board's interest, though. They see the young striker as a promising investment for the future, particularly given his goalscoring ability and his room for development.

Don't expect a deal in the upcoming winter window, despite the early contact. Club Brugge have no intention of losing one of their key attacking players mid-season, and Bayern aren't planning to rush either. The summer of 2027 looks the earliest point for a serious move, with competition for the player among Europe's leading clubs growing all the time.

Barcelona are watching closely too. According to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, they sent scouts to watch him during Club Brugge's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

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The Catalan club have yet to contact the player's representatives or open official negotiations with his club, however. Milan are also interested in his services, alongside Bayern Munich.

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The numbers explain the interest. Tresoldi has scored 16 goals in 19 matches in all competitions this season, including five in the Champions League, a return that has established him among Europe's most exciting emerging strikers. He combines a clear eye for goal with physical strength and real potential, making him a strategic option for clubs looking for a striker who can make a difference for years to come.

Brugge's financial demands are Barcelona's biggest obstacle. The Belgian side want between €60 million and €70 million, despite signing the player from Hannover for just €7.5 million in the summer of 2025, and his contract runs until 2029.

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Brugge also turned down a €35 million offer from Roma last summer, and they plan to put a large share of future player sales towards funding their new stadium project.

That leaves Barcelona facing a tough financial battle. Bayern have moved early, while the Catalan club remain at the monitoring stage. Their previous attempts stalled amid doubts over whether a deal could be done, and with new rivals entering the fray and the young striker's expected price rising, their chances of winning the race look increasingly complicated.