Bayern Munich's sporting director: I hesitated to open Olise's message for fear of Real Madrid!

With Michael Olise touted as Real Madrid's marquee summer signing, Bayern Munich endured moments of genuine anxiety. The tension peaked during an exchange of messages between the player and the Bavarian club.

Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, has revealed for the first time what went on behind the scenes during that fraught period. He admits he hesitated before opening a WhatsApp message from Olise, fearing it would be a request to leave for Madrid.

Speaking to Germany's "Bild", Eberl confirmed that the French star, 24, never asked to leave Bayern Munich despite all the strong rumours linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eberl said: "Olise never asked me, not once, to leave Bayern Munich and move to Real Madrid, and yet the fear was there."

The Bayern sporting director then told the story that captures just how tense things got for the club's management during the recent World Cup period.

Laughing, he added: "Michael sent me a message via WhatsApp during the World Cup. I hesitated for a moment before opening it. I wasn't sure whether he was really going to talk to me about the Real Madrid matter. But it was a photo with Manu Kone, whom I signed for Gladbach in the past, with a heart drawn beneath it, both of them were sending me their greetings from the United States."

He continued: "I later asked Michael whether he wanted to wear the number 11 shirt next season, but he wanted to keep number 17. This was the means of communication between me and Michael, so everything was always fine."

Olise's contract runs until 2029, and Eberl settled the debate over his future by confirming that Bayern want to extend it. There is no release clause.

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He concluded: "Michael has developed exceptionally with us. We will sit down and discuss the next steps at the right time. He still has three years left on his contract, and I would like to emphasise that there is no release clause. Let me make it clear: by next summer, we will know whether he wants to renew or not."