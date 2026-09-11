On 25 August 2026, news broke that former Bayern Munich professionals Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels, Yann Sommer and Lucas Hernandez, together with the investment group LEAD/ADvantage, had acquired 90 per cent of the shares in Portuguese top-flight club Estrela Amadora for around €40 million.

Those high-profile names among the investors slightly overshadowed the real protagonist of the deal. Estrela Amadora's new club president and CEO is a 35-year-old from Munich who, over the past ten years, developed into one of Bayern Munich's most important behind-the-scenes figures. When he left in the summer, he left a hole in the team behind the team much like former team manager and head of strategy Kathleen Krüger, who is now chief executive at Hamburger SV.

Many football followers will probably recognise the youthful face of Johannes Mösmang, Estrela Amadora's new CEO. Whenever Bayern signed a new player in recent years and showed him his new home and workplace, Mösmang would inevitably appear in the picture at some point.

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What did Johannes Mösmang do at Bayern Munich?

For a long time he worked as integration officer, later as head player liaison officer, and eventually he also worked in scouting. His duties included collecting new signings from the airport, showing them around, helping them with official appointments, translating when needed and simply being there for them. With some later new signings, Mösmang is said to have already been in contact via Instagram before Bayern's officials had officially made an approach. The player liaison officer as door-opener. Picture Mösmang as a good listener and a gifted player whisperer who understood exactly how modern football works.

Now the former "girl for everything" at Bayern (Mösmang on Mösmang) is chairman of the board of a top-flight club in Portugal and negotiating player transfers with his former bosses. At the end of July, Lovro Zvoranek, who had been on loan from Bayern Munich to Sturm Graz and Grasshoppers Zurich in recent seasons, moved to Amadora for a fee of €1.5 million. Mösmang and the investor group were not yet officially in charge in the Lisbon suburb and the takeover had not yet been completed, but they are said to have been acting in an advisory capacity since the beginning of July. The Germans are also said to have already been involved in the sale of centre-back Otavio to Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of €5 million.

What does Johannes Mösmang have to do with Bayern legend Claudio Pizarro?

Mösmang hinted during his presentation in Amadora at the end of August that the links with Munich could remain close. Cooperation with Bayern would continue, "as has already happened with the arrival of Lovro Zvonarek", Mösmang said there.

He said it, Portuguese journalists noted with satisfaction, in good Portuguese. Mösmang speaks five languages fluently: as well as his mother tongues German and Spanish, he also speaks English, Portuguese and French, plus a little Italian. His father is German, his mother Peruvian, and he also lived for three years in Sao Paulo in Brazil in his youth and played football there. In the youth ranks of FC Sao Paulo, Mösmang played in central midfield and at right-back, among others alongside former Tottenham star Lucas Moura. He did not make it as a professional, but football still became his profession.

After returning to Germany and successfully completing his Abitur, Mösmang studied law in Heidelberg while also playing, among others, for Hansi Flick's hometown club FC Bammental. He arrived at Bayern through an internship arranged for him at the time by probably Munich's most famous Peruvian: Claudio Pizarro, a long-standing and close friend of the Mösmang family. The football world really is small.

Estrela Amadora's investors once played in a Kickbase league

Early in his Bayern Munich spell, one of Mösmang's first tasks was helping the Portuguese Renato Sanches settle into life in Munich. Mösmang translated for Sanches, helped him with official appointments, played PlayStation with him and so on. Sanches, who, funny how coincidences happen, was born in Amadora, ultimately could not establish himself at Bayern even in two spells. The midfielder once seen as a super talent and future Ballon d'Or candidate is now 29 and, after many twists and turns, has been without a club since this summer.

Mösmang quickly climbed the ranks at the record champions. That also explains what naturally links the prominent quartet who have now taken over Estrela Amadora: they all know each other from Bayern Munich. More importantly, they are all close to Mösmang. Social media is full of photos of Mösmang with Müller, Hummels and Hernandez. Since at least the pandemic, they have also been playing in a shared Kickbase league. In a podcast from 2021, Mösmang tells the creators of the fantasy football app about his career path and the Kickbase enthusiasm shared by him, Hummels, Müller and co. Now the Kickbase mates are taking it a step further, from fantasy football into real management.

Why is Liga Portugal so interesting for investors?

Portugal is an obvious choice. Liga Portugal, naturally thanks above all to Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto, is not all that far off Europe's top five leagues. The sporting level is comparable with the Belgian and Dutch leagues and in any case better than the Austrian Bundesliga. In UEFA's five-year ranking, the league currently sits sixth behind Ligue 1.

On top of that, the business model of Portuguese clubs is particularly lucrative for investors because they have always seen themselves as training and selling clubs. The structures for scouting and player development are strong, and the Portuguese operators also have a certain skill at the negotiating table. "The ten most successful clubs outside Benfica, Porto and Sporting have together generated a positive transfer balance of more than €700 million in ten years. That is no insider tip, that is the country's business model," said Felix Krüger, once Max Eberl's right-hand man as sports coordinator at RB Leipzig and now president of Portuguese fourth-division club Sintrense, recently told the Münchner Merkur.

Mösmang also spelled out the advantages of the Portuguese league. There are "no restrictions on the signing of non-EU foreigners. That means: I can sign players from any part of the world." That is apparently the plan. Amadora are supposed to become a springboard for talents from football development countries. This summer, however, players initially arrived from Serbia (new captain Stefan Lekovic, 22, from Red Star Belgrade), Spain (Joan Jordan, 32, from Sevilla), France (Lucas Mincarelli, 22, from Montpellier) and Germany (alongside the already mentioned Zvoranek, Stuttgart loanee Jeremy Arvealo and South Korean Si-Woo Yang from Fortuna Düsseldorf II).

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Who is behind the investment fund with which Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Co bought Estrela Amadora?

So far, the start to the season has been satisfactory. Estrela are unbeaten in their first four league games and sit ninth with six points. The German investors have also brought a little extra interest from spectators: an average of 4,691 fans attended the first two home matches, compared with an average of 3,353 last season. In Germany that naturally sounds almost cute. Bayern sometimes draw bigger crowds to public training sessions, especially as the Estadio Jose Gomes has a capacity of only 9,288. In Portugal, though, just under 5,000 spectators is already enough for ninth place in the attendance table. Mösmang sees much bigger potential. At the presentation, he announced investment in the infrastructure. That includes the stadium and training ground, but also areas such as scouting, youth academy, data and AI.

More revealing in this context is where the German investment fund LEAD and its sports arm ADvantage, which carried out the takeover, have put their money elsewhere. Amadora is the first football club in the portfolio. Until now, the fund had invested primarily in sports tech companies. The backers behind LEAD, incidentally, come from the orbit of the Dassler family, the founding family of Adidas.

That is all the more reason not to underestimate the project. Of course, the club are unlikely to catch Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto, the big three of Portuguese football, on the pitch either, but the places behind them are not fixed. With five Portuguese clubs currently able to play in Europe, there is room for an investor-backed club with ambition.

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What are Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels supposed to do at Estrela Amadora?

Como 1907 have shown in recent years how quickly a strategically smart underdog can rise. When a British fund took over the club in 2019 with money from Indonesia, they were still in the fourth tier. After three promotions and the arrivals of former professionals Cesc Fabregas, now also Como's coach and pursued by half of Europe, and Thierry Henry, Como have now celebrated their debut in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

Compared with Como, that looks like an investor club of the old school. Hollywood celebrities have certainly not shown up at the energy-drink footballers, nor is RB exactly seen as a tourist attraction. And while RB Leipzig were primarily founded to promote a product, Como 1907 want to build a brand of their own and sell it. So far, with quite some success. And of course at RB it is not former football world stars who are calling the shots, let alone owning shares in the club.

At Amadora, too, Müller, Hummels, Sommer and Hernandez are to be involved in the operational business.

"We want expertise in all areas. Yann is responsible for the goalkeepers, Mats for the defence and Thomas for the attack. Their primary help is with the assessment of players and potential new signings," Mösmang told Bayerischen Rundfunk. The investors are supposed to say "whether they are for or against a signing. Naturally they also help in terms of network and public image. They are also involved in discussions with players. For them, it is a first level at which they can really test themselves in management."

Hummels confirmed that. The investment is an important step "to find out for myself which is the right job in football for me in future", he told Spiegel.

Among the fans too, Como rather than Leipzig seems to be the model. "I will not convince any Portuguese person who supports Sporting, Benfica or Porto. But I believe I can convince many people outside Portugal to become Estrela fans," says Mösmang.

Have Estrela Amadora ever won a title?

Becoming the fans' second-favourite club is something some clubs have been chasing recently. Because this is how it is: audiences love stories of ascent. That was already true before social media, but the mechanics of social networks have certainly intensified the phenomenon. If a previously fairly unknown club from Portugal were suddenly to cause a sensation now, the hope is that completely new possibilities would open up. It is the Bodö/Glimt phenomenon.

Like Bayern's first Champions League opponents this season, Amadora themselves were not dealing with financial problems all that long ago. In 2010 the team were even completely withdrawn from competition, and after a merger with a third-division side in 2020 the club got the old name back. The club have therefore not yet won an official title. And even the predecessor club with the same name has only one Portuguese cup win in its honours list, in 1989/990. Plenty of room for improvement.