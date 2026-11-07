Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer limped off against hosts Mainz on Saturday in the ninth round of the Bundesliga, forced out before the break by injury.

The problem struck in the 40th minute. Neuer went to deal with a ball inside his penalty area, hurt his right foot and dropped to the ground calling for the medics. With Bayern leading 1-0, the coaching staff sent on Jonas Urbig in his place.

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It all followed a Mainz attack. The ball found Lee Jae-sung, who tucked it away, only for the referee to rule the goal out for offside.

At 40, the German could not see out the match, and the fear is a recurrence of the foot trouble that had already sidelined him for three games before his return against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, a 2-0 win.

Neuer had lined up from the start against Mainz in a game that meant plenty to him. He had just become the oldest player to appear in the Bundesliga in a Bayern Munich shirt.

Injuries are piling up in Munich. Jamal Musiala, Ismail Jakobs, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz are all out.