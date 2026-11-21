Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

After Uli Hoeneß and Jan-Christian Dreesen, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also cast doubt on the once highly praised Jamal Musiala. His interview came at a poor time and revealed a great deal. A comment piece.

Bayern Munich announced Jamal Musiala's contract extension on 14 February, of all days. Valentine's Day. Back in early 2025, the club's bosses seemed to have butterflies in their stomachs. President Herbert Hainer called the deal “a gift for the club and its fans” and said: “Compliments to our sporting management and the board. Today is a very good day for Bayern Munich.”

Those words belong to another time. Munich's leadership now apparently agree that Valentine's Day 2025 was a very bad day for Bayern Munich.

Then at the peak of his powers and one of the world's most promising players, Musiala secured an annual salary of €25 million when he extended his contract until 2030. He has since come nowhere close to justifying that sum, partly because of injuries and health problems for which he is not to blame. The bosses fear he may never justify it again. They may soon want another discussion about his salary. In other words, a pay cut.

Advertisement Advertisement

Munich's bosses are putting that view across in a remarkable campaign. Club patriarch Uli Hoeneß led the charge two weeks ago , chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen followed suit this Wednesday, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who like Hoeneß sits on the supervisory board, used the starkest words yet on Sky after Friday's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln. The campaign reveals a great deal, but right now it is utterly counterproductive.

Related Topics

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

Rummenigge also undermines the team's prospects on the pitch

Rummenigge's interview capped a disastrous evening for Munich. At home to relegation candidates 1. FC Köln, they could only manage a 1-1 draw . Bayern Munich also lost their two best players, Harry Kane and Michael Olise. There has since been some reassurance over Olise, but Kane will be out for three to four months with a syndesmosis tear . Bayern's already strained attack is now under even more pressure. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry are also out for weeks, though Luis Diaz could at least make his comeback soon.

Musiala's comeback after a two-month injury absence was the only real positive against Köln. Then Rummenigge spoiled it with an interview that seemed badly out of place. Why escalate this issue now, when Munich's situation is already so precarious?

Advertisement

For Musiala personally, the interview means doubts rather than confidence now accompany his long-awaited return. It also seems wholly out of character for Bayern Munich, a club that has traditionally prized its sense of family and togetherness. Instead, someone at the very top has effectively made Musiala a target.

At least coach Vincent Kompany and board member for sport Max Eberl vigorously backed their injury-plagued player, as they had at the previous day's press conference. Their support also highlighted internal differences over the matter.

Advertisement

Beyond the impact on Musiala himself, Rummenigge has undermined the injury-hit team's prospects on the pitch. With so many players absent, Musiala is one of Bayern Munich's few sources of hope. Casting such emphatic public doubt on him now is unlikely to help him deliver the performances they urgently need, or improve their results in the next few games.

IMAGO

What has happened between Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala?

Whatever the timing, Rummenigge's interview makes one thing clear: there are rifts between Bayern Munich and Musiala or his representatives. Something must have happened during or after the contract extension that the bosses are far from happy about. They must have good reasons for what looks like a coordinated decision to speak out. Otherwise, it is hard to explain. In doing so, they open the door to all kinds of speculation, probably deliberately.

Advertisement

It is highly unusual for a club to question a contract agreed by both sides in this way. Even if the bosses regard Musiala's salary as “no longer sustainable” should his form fail to improve, as Rummenigge put it, how could they secure the pay cut they want?

Musiala would be highly unlikely to agree to one voluntarily. Why would he? Contracts are gambles. Some pay off, others do not. Sometimes the club comes out ahead, sometimes the player, sometimes both, sometimes neither. Everyone has to live with that, provided all sides dealt honestly with one another when they signed.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich: Serious concerns about Jamal Musiala's health

Musiala's health remains the central issue, and Rummenigge's words give serious cause for concern. He said of the 23-year-old : “What we know, unfortunately, suggests it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has so often shown here in this stadium.” Read that sentence again. Its full significance takes time to sink in.

Rummenigge's assessment stems from Musiala's neurological dysfunction, which became public in the summer but had been known about for some time. The lingering effects of the fibula fracture he suffered in summer 2025 may also play a part. Musiala was out for eight weeks with the torn muscle fibre he sustained in mid-September, considerably longer than normally expected for such an injury.