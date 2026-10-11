Bayern Munich president: This is our position on Haaland if City are relegated

Herbert Hainer, the Bayern Munich president, believes Harry Kane is the most deserving candidate for the Ballon d'Or this year, despite his team-mate Michael Olise also being nominated for the award.

Hainer was asked by German newspaper "Bild" about Thomas Muller's view that Olise or Kylian Mbappe deserve the award because they possess a special "magic" in their style of play. His answer: "Michael and Harry both deserve it. But I would give it to Harry Kane. Michael Olise has many more years ahead of him to win the Ballon d'Or."

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Would Erling Haaland become an option for Bayern if Manchester City are relegated because of the potential sanctions? Hainer wasn't biting. "We have an excellent attacking line with Kane, Olise, Diaz and the others. We scored more than 120 goals last season. So I think we are very well equipped in attack."

He did leave a crack in the door for the Norwegian striker further down the line, once Kane has gone. "If we are talking about the future in a few years' time, then there will be a new situation and we will see."

All this Haaland talk follows Manchester City being found guilty on all 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, with the exception of one. Should the club's appeal be rejected, the potential sanctions include expulsion from the Premier League.

That verdict has thrown the futures of City's stars wide open, with the team facing the prospect of dropping down to lower divisions in the coming seasons.



