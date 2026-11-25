Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Severely depleted Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season on Champions League matchday five, losing 2-1 at Lille OSC. Here are the Bayern players' individual ratings.

Vincent Kompany had to improvise against Lille, particularly in attack. Injuries ruled out Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari, Alphonso Davies and captain Manuel Neuer. Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz, both only just back from injury, did not come on until the closing stages.

Dayot Upamecano put Bayern's makeshift side ahead (15). Lille thought Ayase Ueda had equalised, but a VAR intervention rightly ruled out the goal for a foul on Joshua Kimmich (46). Ueda did equalise in the 62nd minute before Aleksandar Pavlovic's own goal put Bayern behind.

After five matchdays, Bayern sit 15th with eight points. They are now two points behind eighth place, which secures direct qualification for the last 16. Home games against Slavia Prague and Real Betis remain, along with a trip to Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read the match report here!

Related Topics

Next matches HSV Bundesliga 09:30 FCB

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Jonas Urbig

After his outstanding display in the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln, Urbig endured an unfortunate evening in Lille. He saved well from Ueda (23) but could do nothing about either goal. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Josip Stanisic

Moved from left to right in the back four. He initially got forward more often than he had against Köln, but soon faded. Rating: 4.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Dayot Upamecano

After scoring three goals in the Bundesliga, Upamecano struck in the Champions League too, heading in a Bischof corner to give Bayern an early lead. The goal set a personal record: Upamecano had never previously scored four times in a season. He defended attentively in the first half but suddenly looked shaky after the break. Upamecano got away with a botched headed back-pass in the 46th minute. It led to Lille's apparent equaliser, which a VAR intervention rightly ruled out for Ueda's foul on Kimmich. For the equaliser that counted, Upamecano lost track of the scorer behind him. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Min-Jae Kim

Replaced Jonathan Tah and put in a solid performance. Rating: 3.5.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Hiroki Ito

Played at left-back in his sixth appearance of the season and his second start. His lack of match practice showed at first, but Ito improved as the game went on and made a fine clearance against Mbappe in the 72nd minute. Rating: 3.5.

IMAGO

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Joshua Kimmich

Worked hard without the ball but made no decisive impact in possession. Rating: 4.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Tom Bischof

After coming on against Köln, Bischof spent spells up front as Kane's replacement. Against Lille, he lined up in his preferred position alongside Kimmich. His corner set up Upamecano's opener, but he otherwise made little impression. Rating: 4.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Lennart Karl

Karl was the only established attacking player fully fit, yet he looked completely off the pace. He made no impact on the right wing and defended far too half-heartedly against Nathan Ngoy, who set up Lille's equaliser. Rating: 5.5.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Moved further forward and brought a physical presence to the unfamiliar No.10 role. Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer saved both of his long-range efforts (14 and 27). Pavlovic eventually found the net, but at the wrong end: his mishit clearance after Ethan Mbappe struck the post gave Lille the winner. Rating: 5.

IMAGO

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Nathaniel Brown

Worked hard on the left wing but had no impact. Rating: 5.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Konrad Laimer

The Austrian utility player can play almost anywhere. Against Lille, he surprisingly took Kane's place at centre-forward and pressed his opponents relentlessly. Early in the second half, Laimer clashed with Alexsandro and went to ground after a feigned headbutt. Seconds later, he deliberately clattered into Ngoy and was booked. Laimer also found himself in a dangerous position in front of goal, but Özer denied him when he was unmarked (26). After the triple substitution in the 76th minute, Laimer returned to his usual position at right-back. Rating: 4.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille OSC: Substitutes

Jamal Musiala: After all the discussion in recent days, Musiala came on as a substitute, just as he had against Köln. He replaced Bischof in the 76th minute and had a shot. No rating.

Advertisement

Luis Diaz: Also came on in the 76th minute, replacing Stanisic. No rating.

Tim Binder: Replaced Ito. No rating.

Advertisement

Noah Codjo-Evora: Came on for Karl in the 81st minute. No rating.

Jonathan Tah: Replaced Kim in stoppage time. No rating.