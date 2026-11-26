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A severely depleted Bayern Munich side suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 away to Lille on Champions League matchday five. Here are the Bayern player ratings.

Vincent Kompany had to improvise in attack against Lille. Injuries ruled out Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari, Alphonso Davies and captain Manuel Neuer. Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz, both only recently recovered, did not come on until the closing stages.

Dayot Upamecano put Bayern's makeshift side ahead (15). Lille thought Ayase Ueda had equalised (46), but VAR rightly ruled out his goal for a foul on Joshua Kimmich. Ueda made it 1-1 with a legitimate goal in the 62nd minute, before Aleksandar Pavlovic's own goal put Bayern behind.

After five matchdays, Bayern sit 15th with eight points. Eighth place, which secures direct qualification for the last 16, is now two points away. Bayern still have home games against Slavia Prague and Real Betis, plus an away game at Manchester United.

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Read the match report here!

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Jonas Urbig

After his outstanding display in the 1-1 draw against Cologne, Urbig endured an unfortunate evening in Lille. He made a good save from Ueda (23), then could do nothing about either goal. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Josip Stanisic

Switched from left to right in the back four. He showed more attacking intent early on than he had against Cologne, but soon faded. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Dayot Upamecano

After scoring three Bundesliga goals, Upamecano found the net in the Champions League too, heading in a Bischof corner for the early lead. It was a personal best: he had never scored four goals in a season before. He defended attentively in the first half, then suddenly began to look shaky after the break. A misdirected headed back-pass led to Lille's apparent equaliser in the 46th minute, but VAR rightly ruled it out for Ueda's foul on Kimmich. Upamecano was lucky. When Lille did equalise, he lost sight of the scorer behind him. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Min-Jae Kim

Replaced Jonathan Tah and put in a solid performance. Rating: 3.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Hiroki Ito

Made his sixth appearance of the season at left-back, and his second start. His lack of match practice showed at first, but the Japanese player improved as the game went on and made an excellent clearance against Mbappe in the 72nd minute. Rating: 3.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Joshua Kimmich

Worked hard without the ball but made no decisive impact in possession. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Tom Bischof

After coming on against Cologne, Bischof spent spells up front as Kane's replacement. Against Lille, he lined up in his preferred position alongside Kimmich. His corner set up Upamecano's opener, but otherwise he made little impression. Rating: 4.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Lennart Karl

Karl was the only established attacking player fully fit, yet he was completely off his game. He made no impact on the right wing and defended far too half-heartedly against Nathan Ngoy, who provided the assist for Lille's equaliser. Rating: 5.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Moved a line further forward and brought a physical presence to the unfamiliar No. 10 role. Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer saved both his long-range efforts (14 and 27). Pavlovic eventually put the ball in the net, but at the wrong end: his attempted clearance after Ethan Mbappe hit the post resulted in the own goal that gave Lille the winner. Rating: 5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Nathaniel Brown

Worked hard on the left wing but was ultimately ineffective. Rating: 5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Konrad Laimer

The versatile Austrian can play almost anywhere. Against Lille, he surprisingly took Kane's place at centre-forward and pressed his opponents relentlessly. Early in the second half, Laimer clashed with Alexsandro and went to ground after an apparent attempted headbutt. Seconds later, he clattered into Ngoy after telegraphing the challenge and was booked. Laimer also got into a dangerous position in front of goal once, but Özer denied him when he was unmarked (26). After the triple substitution in the 76th minute, Laimer returned to his usual position at right-back. Rating: 4.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Substitutes

Jamal Musiala: After all the discussion in recent days, Musiala came on as a substitute, as he had against Cologne. He replaced Bischof in the 76th minute and managed a shot. No rating.

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Luis Diaz: Also came on in the 76th minute, replacing Stanisic. No rating.

Tim Binder: Came on for Ito. No rating.

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Noah Codjo-Evora: Came on for Karl in the 81st minute. No rating.

Jonathan Tah: Replaced Kim in stoppage time. No rating.