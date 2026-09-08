Bayern Munich, news and rumours: this is what the club’s comeback plan for Jamal Musiala looks like

More news, features and rumours on Bayern Munich:

"Gives me motivation": How Kane wants to push back his retirement as far as possible

Horror evening at Schalke: Old patterns with Luis Diaz?

"It was a different plan, also from him": Freund speaks about failed transfer

Bayern Munich, rumour: What Musiala's comeback plan is set to look like

Last Saturday, Jamal Musiala made his competitive debut for Bayern this season. The 23-year-old replaced Lennart Karl in the 57th minute at Schalke. The early signs were certainly positive. Even if little came off for him in footballing terms in the 0-0 against the promoted side, Musiala still looked lively, committed and robust.

It was the international's first appearance after he had been pulled from action a few weeks ago following collapses in two friendly matches caused by a neurological dysfunction. Musiala then missed the Supercup in Dortmund against Borussia Dortmund (2-1), the Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart (5-1) and the first-round tie in the DFB Cup at VfL Osnabrück (3-1).

"After the incidents, we gave him some of the calm he needed," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said after the match at Schalke. "The medication was adjusted and then, in discussion with the doctors, with the coaching staff and of course with him, we looked at how he was feeling and that he was then ready to be involved again today. That's why he is absolutely an option and will be brought back in straight away when he is in the squad. We're happy to have Jamal back, that he decides matches for us."

As Bild now report, however, Musiala is set to continue his comeback carefully and to "get more minutes step by step". He is also due to be given breaks from time to time to keep his workload within limits. According to Bild, all of that will happen in close coordination with coach Vincent Kompany.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: What is holding things up with Christoph Freund?

As the Münchner Abendzeitung report, Bayern want to extend the contract of their sporting director, which runs until 2027, preferably before the annual general meeting in November. After chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and board member for sport Max Eberl committed their futures to the German record champions beyond next summer, the club now want to complete the triumvirate with the Austrian.

However, Freund is currently said to be in the "consideration phase". According to AZ, the future of chief scout Nils Schmadtke plays a role. Like Freund, he has a contract until 2027. If Schmadtke, who is regarded as an Eberl confidant, leaves, "Freund could install a chief scout according to his ideas".

Still, the signs point towards an extension for Freund, who is said to enjoy a consistently good reputation and whose work, especially at the Campus, is appreciated. His relationship with coach Vincent Kompany is also said to be very good.

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Bayern Munich, news: Harry Kane wants to win the Champions League

Star striker Harry Kane wants to finally win the longed-for Champions League title with Bayern this season. "We are very close," the 33-year-old said before the start of the premier class on Thursday (9pm/DAZN) against Bodö/Glimt on TNT Sports: "Last season, small details made the difference. We are going into this season and saying: It has to be our year."

After the bitter semi-final exit against eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain last season, Bayern are craving their seventh title in the premier class.

In the Champions League, however, it is "not just about being the best team. Sometimes you also need the necessary luck at the right moment," Kane said: "The question is whether we can make that small difference that is necessary to progress and win the Champions League. That is my goal. And it is the goal of the entire team."

That is also why he has not yet dealt with retirement, stressed the captain of the England national team. "There are still things at club level that I want to win. The same applies to the national team," said Kane, who had scored an outstanding 73 goals for Bayern and England last season: "That's why, for me, it's about savouring this moment for as long as possible."

(SID)

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