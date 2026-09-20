More news and features on Bayern Munich:

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Bayern Munich, news: Hamann has a suspicion about Olise

Dietmar Hamann believes Bayern Munich are deliberately giving Michael Olise certain freedoms so they do not incur the Frenchman's wrath.

The former Germany international said he was surprised the German record champions were not taking stronger action over Olise's interview "laziness". "The question is what Bayern say about it. I have the feeling that he refuses everything," Hamann said on Sky.

Compared with Harry Kane, for example, the France international often comes across as unmotivated and uninterested. "He is a likeable figure. He is so popular, not only because of his goals, but also because he is always there, gives interviews, is unbelievably likeable and answers every question. We know little to nothing about Olise."

Hamann does not know how much longer Bayern will tolerate that behaviour. "But they probably do not want to upset him, because they would like to extend the contract. The club are in a hybrid situation in which they would like to say that this is not on, but on the other hand they do not want to do it because they perhaps think that would reduce the chances of an extension." The 24-year-old is under contract in Munich until 2029.

Olise has repeatedly stood out in the past for being extremely reserved and monosyllabic in interviews, or in some cases not responding to the questions put to him at all.

Most recently that came after the 5-0 win over Bodö/Glimt in the Champions League, when he drove DAZN reporter Jochen Stutzky to the brink of despair. Olise answered every question from his counterpart in an extremely tight-lipped and meaningless way.

Reaction to the couldn't-care-less interview was mixed afterwards, but Olise did receive support for his latest monosyllabic appearance. Head coach Vincent Kompany and board member for sport Max Eberl even defended him afterwards.

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Bayern Munich, news: Martinez named new brand ambassador

Bayern Munich have appointed their former player Javi Martinez as the club's new brand ambassador. The German record champions announced it on Saturday.

The Spaniard marked his new role on Friday at a special event in the heart of Munich: Cafe Nymphenburg at Viktualienmarkt became "Taberna Martinez" for a short time.

"Javi Martínez stands like almost no one else for an extraordinarily successful era at Bayern Munich. With his authentic, approachable manner and his great bond with our club, he is an ideal brand ambassador. The day at 'Taberna Martínez' showed impressively just how much Javi inspires people in Munich and our fans around the world. We are very pleased to tie him closely to Bayern Munich again and to create many more special encounters together," explained Bayern marketing boss Rouven Kasper.

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Bayern Munich, news: Tah is not worried about Diaz

Bayern defender Jonathan Tah has backed team-mate Luis Diaz after criticism of his recent performances.

"I think that is normal when you are getting through as many games as he is. I have always wondered anyway how he does it, being able to sprint up and down in every game," Tah said after FCB's 7-0 win against Union Berlin on Friday evening.

After contributing 49 goal involvements (26 goals, 23 assists) in 51 competitive matches last season, Diaz is still finding things difficult in the current competition. The Colombian has managed only one goal, against VfB Stuttgart, and across the other six matches he has not had a single direct goal involvement despite the German record champions' flood of goals.

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Bayern Munich, news: Musiala reveals conversation with Klopp

Jamal Musiala has spoken about his first contact with new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp. "We have a great exchange. I'm looking forward to the time ahead now. It is a great moment to build rhythm with the players and Jürgen Klopp. I think it will be a good time," the Bayern Munich attacking player told ran.

Since his fractured fibula in summer 2025, Musiala has repeatedly struggled with the after-effects as well as other minor injuries. Most recently, he said publicly that he was suffering from absences after being treated while lying on the pitch in two friendly matches.

Fundamentally, though, he now feels good again. "I'm on the pitch, I'm enjoying it, I'm giving it everything. And that is important for me," said Musiala, who contributed a goal and an assist in the 7-0 win against Union Berlin on Friday evening.

The 23-year-old hopes to show top form again very soon. "The joy of playing is there. I can still take further steps 100 per cent. And I think I can now also build rhythm with the DFB. But I have to say, I am very happy on the pitch and that is already doing me a lot of good."

Bayern Munich, fixtures: FCB's next matches