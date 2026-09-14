More news on Bayern Munich:

SV Elversberg came close to a sensation

FCB ratings: A quartet turn the game around

Expert names conditions for Jonas Urbig's DFB nomination

Bayern Munich, news: Joshua Kimmich makes his 500th competitive appearance for Bayern Munich

Captain Joshua Kimmich was one of the four players coach Vincent Kompany sent on in the 65th minute at Elversberg, and the changes lifted Bayern Munich's performance. Coming off the bench also brought up Kimmich's 500th competitive appearance for Bayern Munich.

Kimmich has been at Bayern Munich since 2015 and now joins an illustrious group of only 12 players to hit that mark for the German record champions. The 31-year-old is level with Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Across his 11 years at FCB, Kimmich has won the German championship 10 times, the DFB Cup four times and the Champions League in 2020. He has scored 47 goals and provided 122 assists so far.

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FC Bayern Müchen, news: Lennart Karl apologises to Elversberg fans after provocative goal celebration

Lennart Karl scored with his first goal of the season for Bayern on his first start. The 18-year-old got on the end of passes from Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane in the 26th minute to make it 1-0.

From then on, the Elversberg supporters booed Karl every time he touched the ball until Bayern took him off in the 65th minute.

His celebration had sparked the reaction. After scoring, he went demonstratively in front of the fans' end and put his finger to his mouth. After the "be quiet" gesture, he also held his hands to his ears.

After the final whistle, Karl apologised to the supporters. "I'm sorry if the fans misunderstood me - I didn't mean it like that," he said, adding: "Most football fans know that it's emotions and that it's simply part of football too."

FC Bayern, news: Serge Gnabry back in the squad after five months

More than five months have passed since Serge Gnabry's last match. In April, the attacker suffered a muscle injury in the adductor area, which also caused him to miss the World Cup.

Against Elversberg, Gnabry returned to Bayern Munich's matchday squad for the first time. He did not come on, but the call-up was still another milestone on the road back to his comeback on the pitch.

Bayern Munich, fixtures: FCB's next matches

Date Competition Match Friday, 18 September (8.30pm) Bundesliga FC Bayern vs Union Berlin Saturday, 10 October (3.30pm) Bundesliga FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Tuesday, 13 October (9pm) Champions League Viking Stavanger vs FC Bayern



