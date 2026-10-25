Bayern Munich news and rumours – Is the brother of a Bayern star moving to Munich?

More news and rumours about Bayern Munich:

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Neuer and Pavlovic also absent for Bayern in Freiburg

Bayern Munich news: Bundesliga rivals poke fun at FCB

Union Berlin poked fun at Bayern Munich during their Bundesliga away match at FC Augsburg (1-1) on Saturday.

"Already made it through eight seconds at the WWK-Arena without conceding. Not everyone can do that...", Union wrote on X shortly after kick-off. The joke targeted the German record champions, who had fallen behind after just eight seconds in Augsburg's previous home match two weeks earlier.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a dreadful error when his chipped pass went awry, struck FCA player Robin Fellhauer on the back and bounced into his path. Moments later, Fellhauer slotted the ball into the unguarded FCB goal to put Augsburg ahead. It was the fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

Like Bayern in their 2-2 draw two weeks ago, Union took a point in Augsburg. The Berlin side played with ten men for a long time after centre-back Felix Uduokhai saw red in the 19th minute. Augsburg defender Juma Bah was also sent off after just over an hour, leaving the sides level in numbers again.

Shortly afterwards, FCA took the lead through Han-Noah Massengo (71st minute), but Union hit back. Janik Haberer made it 1-1 in the 74th minute.

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Bayern Munich news: Confusion over clause! Goalkeeping prospect does not want to return to FCB

Former Bayern prospect Tom Ritzy Hülsmann has been in goal for French second-division side Stade Reims since the summer, and a return to FCB isn't on his mind.

Asked in an interview with Transfermarkt about a supposed buy-back clause held by FCB, the young goalkeeper would not confirm it: "I'm not at all sure whether they really have a buy-back option. But no, that's not a goal of mine," he said.

Hülsmann joined FCB's youth set-up from Eintracht Trier in 2017 as a 13-year-old and spent seven years in Munich. At the start of the 2023/24 season, he was in the first-team squad three times and made a total of 29 appearances for Bayern's second team. He left FCB in 2024, initially on loan to SKN St. Pölten (Austria), before moving to Austrian top-flight side TSV Hartberg a year later.

Last summer, Reims paid a €2.5 million transfer fee for Hülsmann. The 22-year-old is the French club's first-choice goalkeeper and has made nine appearances in Ligue 2 so far. Reims dream of promotion to Ligue 1, and Hülsmann's long-term contract runs until 2031.

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Bayern Munich news: Lennart Karl's brother leaves Eintracht Frankfurt, future at FCB?

Vincent Karl could apparently follow the path his now-famous older brother Lennart took a few years ago at the same age.

On Saturday, the 13-year-old announced via Instagram that he is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt's youth set-up after three years. "One chapter ends, a new one begins," Vincent Karl wrote, although he did not reveal which club he is joining.

According to a report by Bild, the Bayern star's younger brother is choosing the same intermediate stop as Lennart did at roughly the same age in early 2022: Viktoria Aschaffenburg. Lennart returned from Frankfurt to Aschaffenburg before moving to Bayern six months later.

In Vincent's case, Bild is speculating that the same sequence will unfold. The 13-year-old is regarded as one of Germany's biggest talents in his age group and, according to Bild, Bayern have had him in their sights for their youth academy for a long time.

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Bayern Munich news: Hoeneß brought Kompany food in hospital

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß brought FCB coach Vincent Kompany food in hospital on Saturday, according to Bild.

Kompany collapsed at Bayern's training ground on Friday while watching a session involving the second team. He has been undergoing tests in hospital since then, and his condition is stable. Sporting director Max Eberl does not expect Kompany, who had recently been suffering from a severe viral infection, back for weeks.

Hoeneß carried a bag from the delicatessen company "Käfer" when he visited Kompany, according to Bild. "Like everyone else, I was shocked at first, but Vincent is in the best hands with our doctors and the specialists at the hospital," Hoeneß told Welt am Sonntag. Like Eberl, he emphasised that the FCB coach would be given "all the time he needs".

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Bayern Munich fixtures: FCB's next matches