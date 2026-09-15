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Bayern Munich news: Hainer hints at contract extension for Freund

President Herbert Hainer has hinted that sporting director Christoph Freund could be in line for a new deal. "The executive board are working on it and I am very confident that Christoph Freund will extend," Hainer said on Monday evening at a gala marking the 80th anniversary of Bayern's basketball department.

Back at the end of August, the Munich club had already handed early extensions to chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and board member for sport Max Eberl. Both signed until 2029. In recent days, Dreesen and Eberl had both also said they were confident Freund would soon follow.

Freund joined Bayern Munich from RB Salzburg in 2023 and his current contract expires next summer. The 49-year-old Austrian works not only on the search for new signings at the Munich club, but also acts as a link with the Campus.

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Bayern Munich news: Hainer responds to Hoeneß remark over Eberl

Weeks of debate had preceded Eberl's extension, with a much-quoted comment from club patron and supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß adding to the noise. Just before the DFB Cup final at the end of May, Hoeneß said the chances of Eberl landing an extension were "60 to 40" and that there were still "doubts" about his work.

Hainer insisted there had never been any internal concerns. "I would absolutely dispute that there was a long back and forth. You in the press always made that. We always said we would decide in August. And in August we decided," Hainer said.

When asked specifically about Hoeneß's statement, Hainer replied: "Because you kept asking him. But the supervisory board - I have said this a few times as well - goes about its task constructively and consistently. And that is exactly how we decided it." Hoeneß also addressed the remark he made at the time during the event and praised Eberl's development.

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Bayern Munich news: Oasis to play at the Allianz Arena in 2027

Oasis will play two concerts at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena next summer. The Munich club announced this on Monday evening. The performances are scheduled for 2 and 3 July 2027.

Bayern Munich fixtures: FCB's next matches