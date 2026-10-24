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Lennart Karl reportedly faces criticism at Bayern

Bayern Munich: Hoeneß wants a word with Karl

Bayern Munich confirm: Kompany taken to hospital after collapse

Bayern Munich news: Uli Hoeneß criticises Karl-Heinz Rummenigge over Max Eberl

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has criticised fellow supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge over his comments about Max Eberl.

Speaking to Welt am Sonntag, Hoeneß said he was unhappy that Rummenigge had made public his decision to abstain from the vote on sporting director Max Eberl's contract extension, announced at the end of August. "I think it's a shame that he said that publicly. It wasn't necessary," Hoeneß said of his long-time associate. "We have different opinions on this matter."

Reports of Rummenigge's abstention had emerged before the former FCB chief executive confirmed to Abendzeitung at the end of September: "I thought for a long time about whether I should vote 'no' on Max's extension. It was only during the meeting that I decided to abstain."

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Despite their disagreement, Hoeneß said his relationship with Rummenigge remained "completely intact". "It's even better than ever," said the 74-year-old. Hoeneß himself publicly cast doubt on Eberl a few months ago. Around the DFB Cup final in May, despite the successful previous season and encouraging sporting progress since Eberl took office in spring 2024, the honorary president put the likelihood of an extension at only "60 to 40 in favour".

Hoeneß has now explained: "I was also critical of Max for a while. For example, we felt we weren't well informed and some contracts were too expensive for us." A discussion with Eberl, which Rummenigge and president Herbert Hainer also reportedly attended, helped settle the matter. "Max has done a good job since then and developed in the right direction," Hoeneß said.

Eberl had responded diplomatically to Hoeneß's comments around the cup final. "If someone has doubts, that's legitimate, they're entitled to them. Then you talk about it and see how things go in the future," he told ARD at the time. The 53-year-old's new contract runs until 2029.

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Bayern Munich news: Uli Hoeneß would extend Vincent Kompany's contract again already

Uli Hoeneß is delighted with coach Vincent Kompany's work and made that clear in the same interview.

He "couldn't imagine a better coach at the moment. I told Vincent recently that we really ought to extend his contract already, even though his current one runs until 2029," Hoeneß stressed. "If he came to us tomorrow and wanted that, I personally would do it immediately."

Since taking charge in summer 2024, Kompany has overseen strong progress at Säbener Straße. FCB won the league title comfortably twice under the former world-class defender and, last season, also won the DFB Cup for the first time after a six-year drought. In the 2025/26 Champions League, Bayern narrowly lost in the semi-finals to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Kompany signed his first contract extension with the Munich club only last October, committing until 2029. At the time, reports suggested Manchester City, where Kompany spent years as a player, were among those already positioning themselves to sign the 40-year-old.

Concern now surrounds Kompany's health. The Bayern coach, who had recently been suffering from a viral infection, collapsed on Friday afternoon while watching the second team train. He was taken to a Munich hospital, where he "will undergo thorough examinations and remain under medical care. Until further notice, his coaching staff will oversee training and matches," FCB said.

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Bayern Munich news: Joshua Kimmich likely to miss Freiburg match too

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is also unlikely to be available for Bayern Munich's top-of-the-table Bundesliga match at SC Freiburg on Sunday.

According to Sky , Kimmich remains absent because of a bereavement in the family. The 31-year-old also missed the Champions League match against Arsenal during the week for that reason.

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Bayern Munich news: Could Neuer continue after all? Hoeneß rules nothing out

Honorary president Uli Hoeneß has not ruled out Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continuing his career after his contract expires next summer.

"We'll wait and see. You can't say yet how the season will go or whether Manuel will stay fit. At the same time, you can't tell him that he has to stop playing football," Hoeneß told Welt am Sonntag. Neuer had "made an enormous contribution to the club. I haven't forgotten what we've experienced and won with him since 2011."

Neuer is widely expected to retire at 41 after the current season. As kicker recently reported, Bayern officials may speak to Neuer and third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, whose contract also expires in 2027, as early as the November international break, but no later than around the turn of the year. They want to establish whether the pair will stay for another year.

Bayern are already developing Jonas Urbig as Neuer's successor, and the 23-year-old now gets regular playing time. "Jonas Urbig will get this chance. Everyone at Bayern Munich is prepared for that," Hoeneß stressed.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Points deduction and fine for Bayern II

Bayern ultras set off flares at FCB's second team's city derby at 1860 Munich last weekend, and coach Dante's side look set to pay a heavy price.

According to a report by Bild, the Bavarian Football Association is imposing a one-point deduction on the record champions' second team in the Regionalliga Bayern, among other penalties. FCB also face a €15,000 fine, the report says.

After 1860 scored in the 51st minute of Bayern II's 4-2 win to make it 3-2 from the Lions' perspective at the time, Bayern fans set off a wave of pyrotechnics in the FCB section. Play stopped for around four minutes.

A points deduction would hurt Bayern II, who need every point to get back into the race for promotion to the 3. Liga after a poor start to the season. Dante's side sit 12th, 14 points behind leaders FC Memmingen. They have played three fewer games than Memmingen, though, and a run of wins could lift them back into contention.

Saturday's scheduled match against DJK Vilzing has meanwhile been called off. According to Bild, the decision followed FCB coach Vincent Kompany's collapse during the second team's training session on Friday. Many of those present were "in shock".

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