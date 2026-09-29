More news and rumours about Bayern Munich:

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Bayern Munich, news: Uli Hoeneß confirms secret meeting with Pep Guardiola

Early last week, Bayern Munich bosses Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge held a secret dinner with Pep Guardiola. It was not about a possible return to FCB for the coach, who is currently without a club.

"It is true that we met," Hoeneß has now confirmed to Bild. The Bayern patron stressed: "Pep, Karl-Heinz and I share a close friendship. We had a wonderful evening."

Vincent Kompany, the current FCB coach, had also originally been invited to the meeting at an upscale Munich restaurant. Guardiola had asked for that. The wives of Hoeneß (Susi) and Rummenigge (Martina) also attended, but the Belgian had to cancel because of a coaches' conference in Stuttgart. "We will gladly make up the dinner with Vincent and Pep at the next opportunity," said Hoeneß.

From 2013 to 2016, Guardiola coached Bayern Munich after succeeding Jupp Heynckes following the treble-winning season. After three league titles and two DFB Cup titles, the Spaniard signed for Manchester City. In the summer, the 55-year-old left the Skyblues to take a break for an indefinite period.

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Bayern Munich, news: Thomas Tuchel gives Harry Kane no rest

England manager Thomas Tuchel said in an interview with Standard that Bayern Munich's Harry Kane will "definitely" start for the Three Lions "in all four matches" in the Nations League.

"To be honest, I would prefer not to rotate at all. I'm not sure whether that's possible. My ideal scenario would be to keep lining up again and again - with at least six or seven players from the starting line-up whom we trust," said Tuchel.

That means Kane will not return to Munich particularly well rested after the XXL international break. England play the last of the four matches next Tuesday evening against the Czech Republic. Bayern's Bundesliga campaign resumes the following Saturday away at Augsburg.

On matchday one, England lost 3-2 to reigning world champions Spain, also because Kane missed a penalty. The first leg against the Czech Republic is scheduled for Tuesday. Tuchel demanded: "We have to be proactive and give everything. There is no room for a conservative or economical performance. That's how the team want to play, that's how we want to play - so let's go. It will be a different scenario, a different environment and a different challenge."

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Bayern Munich, news: Konrad Laimer joins up with the Austria team

Konrad Laimer has recovered from his muscle injury and joined Austria team training. That means he will once again be an option for Bayern Munich after returning from international duty.

Shortly before the international break, the defensive all-rounder suffered a torn muscle fibre in the adductor area and initially trained individually at Säbener Straße at the start of the break.

Austria face Ireland in Dublin on Thursday before taking on Kosovo in Prishtina on Sunday.

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Bayern Munich, fixtures: FCB's next matches