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Bayern Munich have been warned about a possible departure for Michael Olise. Another player has suffered a serious injury, while Luis Diaz’s comeback could take longer than expected. Three English clubs are also reportedly chasing a young talent. Bayern news and rumours.

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Bayern rumour: English three-way battle for a young talent?

Jonas Urbig is set to succeed Manuel Neuer in the summer, while Sven Ulreich is also likely to retire . Another Bayern Munich goalkeeper could leave. Reports emerged weeks ago that Leonard Prescott is apparently heading for the exit.

Though Bayern regard the 17-year-old as highly talented, he has no clear path to a place in the team. Bayern are also said to be planning to sign a new reserve goalkeeper . That reportedly makes it difficult to extend Prescott's contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Prescott is nevertheless reportedly attracting plenty of interest. According to Sky, Premier League clubs are particularly keen on the Germany under-17 goalkeeper. Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea are named. A move to the Blues could be followed by a loan to partner club Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

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Born in New York to a German mother and an American father, Prescott joined Bayern in 2023. A meniscus injury has sidelined him since June, with no return date yet determined.

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Bayern news: Warning over Michael Olise

Former professional Morgan Schneiderlin says Bayern Munich must be on their guard if Real Madrid make a serious move for Michael Olise.

“Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world. There, it is almost guaranteed that you win titles every year, but at a certain point, when a club like Real Madrid or other major European teams come calling, every player starts thinking about their future,” Olise's French compatriot told comeon.com.

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Schneiderlin said the Spanish giants would have to make a huge effort to prise Olise away from Bayern, where his contract runs until 2029. “Bayern will of course want to keep him, and if it were up to me, I would tie him to the club until he is 36! But unfortunately football does not always work like that,” he said, stressing: “And any fee needed to prise him away from Bayern would be astronomically high.”

Persistent rumours of a possible Real move circulated during the World Cup in the summer , but came to nothing. Bayern officials, including sporting director Max Eberl and president Herbert Hainer, as well as powerful supervisory board members Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, declared Olise not for sale, even for an offer of more than €200 million .

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Real could renew their pursuit ahead of the new season. Bayern's planned contract extension for Olise has yet to take shape, while his France team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate are, according to L'Equipe, actively “working on” him to convince Olise to move to the Spanish capital. Mbappe and Olise are good friends. The striker reportedly made a strong pitch for Real during the World Cup, as Sport Bild reported at the time .

Schneiderlin called Olise “currently one of the most consistent players in football. He is simply an incredible footballer. I have no doubt that he will be among the contenders for the Ballon d’Or in the coming years,” and believes he could also play in Madrid: “He definitely has what it takes to play for Real.”

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Bayern rumour: Jamal Musiala nearing comeback, Luis Diaz likely to miss Köln match

Jamal Musiala is reportedly close to returning to Bayern Munich's matchday squad after suffering a torn muscle fibre in September while warming up for Germany's international against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. That is according to Sport1.

Musiala could make his long-awaited comeback against 1. FC Köln on Friday, a boost for Bayern's stretched squad. Serge Gnabry (muscle injury) and Ismael Saibari (torn syndesmosis in his right ankle) will not return until the new year . According to Sky, Luis Diaz will be available only after the Köln match following his torn muscle bundle.

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Alphonso Davies has also recently suffered a torn muscle fibre and will be unavailable to the German record champions “for the time being” . The Canadian, who had recently replaced Diaz on the left wing, suffered the injury while with his national team a few days ago.

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Bayern news: Young talent suffers serious injury

FC München's injury list has grown beyond Alphonso Davies. The club confirmed on Monday that reserves midfielder Louis Richter had suffered a serious knee injury.

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The 20-year-old underwent surgery last week. Richter had only recently returned to the training pitch after struggling with another knee problem.

The club gave no precise prognosis for his return. The operation, however, means he is likely to face another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

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Bayern Munich fixtures: The club's upcoming matches

Date Competition Match Friday, 20 November (8.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Köln Wednesday, 25 November (9pm) Champions League OSC Lille vs Bayern Munich Saturday, 28 November (3.30pm) Bundesliga Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Tuesday, 1 December (8.45pm) DFB Cup Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC Friday, 4 December (8.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs SC Paderborn