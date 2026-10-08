Bayern Munich have opened talks to extend the contract of their in-form French star Michael Olise, and the move spells trouble for Real Madrid's ambitions.

According to "Sky Sport Germany", Bayern are acting pre-emptively to tie the 24-year-old down, and the two parties have already held the first exploratory talks.

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Olise's current deal runs until 2029 and carries no release clause. Real Madrid are watching closely, but they believe the France international will end up extending his stay in Bavaria, the report states.

Only a move to Real Madrid could scupper Bayern's plans to keep the player long term, "Sky" added. Unless the Spanish club make concrete moves, though, he looks highly likely to stay with the German champions.

The new terms could hand Olise a salary that makes him Bayern's highest-paid player, eclipsing Jamal Musiala. That would spare the club any need to consider a sale next summer, unless the renewal talks collapse.

Olise has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving from Crystal Palace for 60 million euros in the summer of 2024.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of the Bavarian club's supervisory board, voiced his confidence that both Olise and teammate Harry Kane will stay. "Both intend to stay a long time at Bayern," he told German website "ran".

"I hope, in fact I am very convinced, that Harry will renew his contract soon," he added. "And that Michael will be next."



