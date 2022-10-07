Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane has revealed he was emotionally attached to Metz and it is reason why he cried when he signed for Red Bull Salzburg.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lion of Teranga joined Metz - who were playing in Ligue - back in 2011 and played 19 matches for them. However, he could not help them from getting relegated to the lower tier. He eventually left for Red Bull Salzburg where he spent two seasons before signing for Southampton.

While with the Red Bulls, the current Bayern Munich attacker won the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "It was a difficult time for the club because they were getting relegated, but I wanted to stay because Metz was my first professional club. I didn’t really see myself elsewhere. I wanted to go back up with the team,” Mane told RMC Sport as quoted by Get Football News France.

"I didn’t want to leave, But I had to. I was told that I had to. I cried. I remember it as if it was yesterday. I cried like a kid because I had to go to Austria. I didn’t know the language, I didn’t know anyone. Metz was my second home. In the end, it was difficult, but I accepted going to Salzburg."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane played two seasons at Southampton before Liverpool approached him. While with Liverpool, the versatile attacker reached three Champions League finals - winning one - and played a vital role to help Liverpool secure their first Premier League title in 30 years, won the Uefa Super Cup, the Fifa World Cup, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup.

The Bavarians then signed him in the concluded transfer window and Mane has already won the DFL Super Cup with them.

DO YOU KNOW: Mane scored the goal that handed Senegal their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in the 2021 edition held in Cameroon.

WHAT NEXT: Mane is currently among the star players for Bayern Munich who are aiming at successfully defending their Bundesliga title and also have an impact in Uefa Champions League.

The attacker is expected to be in the Senegal squad that will play in 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.