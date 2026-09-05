Bayern Munich's draw with Miron Muslic's side, who battled with real commitment, has cost them top spot in the table. That might sound like a footnote after not even two full matchdays, but not at Bayern Munich.

The 35-time champions had been top of the Bundesliga for 67 matchdays in a row. Sixty-seven! SC Freiburg now sit at the summit, and on Sunday FC Augsburg could go top with a win at Eintracht Frankfurt and knock Bayern out of the Champions League places!

Before Bayern's endless run began, the last team to lead the table was, who else, Heidenheim after two matchdays of the 2024/25 season.

Are Elversberg too much for this Bayern Munich side?

Bayern also failed to score in a Bundesliga match for the first time since February 2025. That day ended 0-0 against champions Bayer Leverkusen. Since then, Bayern Munich had racked up a completely absurd 161 goals in 47 matches, before Schalke parked the royal blue bus and stationed an octopus-armed wizard called Loris Karius behind it.

Whether Bayern's crisis continues remains to be seen. Next weekend, though, they face an SV Elversberg side with a 100 per cent winning record in the league and became the first promoted team in the league's history to score seven goals in their first two matches.

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