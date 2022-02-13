Bayern Munich hit 47-year low as Bochum run riot in 4-2 thrashing & offer Dortmund Bundesliga hope

Bayern Munich hit a 47-year low as Bochum ran riot in a 4-2 thrashing of Julian Nagelsmann's side on Saturday to offer Borussia Dortmund fresh hope in the Bundesliga title race.

Bochum welcomed Bayern to Ruhrstadion as heavy underdogs, having suffered a 7-0 defeat against the German champions at Allianz Arena back in September.

Thomas Reis' side produced a much-improved performance this time around to hand Bayern only their fourth loss of the 2021-22 campaign, scoring four goals in a stunning first half that left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

How did Bochum humble Bayern?

Bayern looked to be on their way to victory when Robert Lewandowski bundled home with nine minutes on the clock, but Christopher Antwi-Adjei struck moments later to finish off a swift breakaway and level the scores.

Bochum took a surprise lead in the 38th minute thanks to a Jurgen Locadia penalty and extended their advantage almost immediately after the restart as Cristian Gamboa fired an unstoppable shot past Sven Ulreich from the far corner of the box.

📽️ The twelfth of February, two thousand and twenty-two. Remember this day. The day @VfLBochum1848EN ran RIOT over @FCBayernEN in the #Bundesliga. 🎇 📅 pic.twitter.com/npvHOT7miV — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 12, 2022

The home supporters were treated to another moment of magic just before the interval, with Gerrit Holtmann curling home from 25 yards out.

That stunning effort ensured that Bochum have become the first team to score four first-half goals against Bayern in the Bundesliga since Eintracht Frankfurt in a 6-0 victory way back in 1975, with Lewandowski's goal in the second half ultimately proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

4 – VfL Bochum are the first team to score four first half goals in a #Bundesliga match against Bayern München since 1975, when Eintracht Frankfurt scored five before the break in their 6-0 victory. Burst. #BOCFCB pic.twitter.com/8wN2Lsn1HB — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 12, 2022

What's been said?

Kimmich admitted that Bayern were well below their best at Bochum and has called for the squad to raise their levels physically and mentally in order to avoid further abject displays.

"Looking at the game as a whole, we had our worst performance of the season today," said the Bayern midfielder. "Today we missed all the virtues it takes to win a game. If something like that happens once a season, then I say that it can happen. But this is not the first time this has happened to us. That happened to us in Gladbach too, so we have to be careful there. With such an attitude, such a body tension... I can list a few virtues that we lacked here.

"It doesn't have much to do with a plan or a tactic, but with the way you approach a game like this. We definitely have to question ourselves and also have to ask ourselves whether that's the mentality that FC Bayern embodies."

Bayern boss Nagelsmann echoed Kimmich's sentiments, with the door now open for Dortmund to cut his side's lead at the top of the table to six points with a win in their next game against Union Berlin.

"It was just a crappy game, it shouldn't happen to us," he said. "That's how I feel, that's how I go out."

