Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Carsten Ramelow, president of the players' union Association of Contract Footballers (VDV), has joined the critics of Bayern Munich's handling of Jamal Musiala and hit out at the club's decision-makers.

Bayern's bosses sent a "bad signal" with their treatment of Musiala, the former international told RTL/Sky Sport. "I think those in charge have scored a real own goal here," he said.

Ramelow, 52, accused Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and his colleagues of losing sight of the person behind the player. "I just feel sorry for the lad," he said. "What many people forget is that, even though players earn much more today than they did in our day, they're all only human. And the mental side is incredibly important in football too." Criticism from within the club had "not been helpful", he added. "I think some of it will stay with him."

Ramelow said Bayern's image could also suffer. "Bayern were always known as a very caring club who helped a lot of former players too. To hear something like this now is obviously a bad sign," he said. "Having a discussion like this in public isn't really in keeping with Bayern Munich. You don't do that."

Advertisement Advertisement

Ramelow rejected the suggestion, raised mainly by Rummenigge, that Musiala's contract could be adjusted if the playmaker were unable to return to full fitness as a result of his neurological illness. "We have to be clear about one thing: a contract is a contract. Both sides signed it, and that can't be changed."