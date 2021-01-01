Bayern Munich will resist temptation of January transfer window, says head coach Flick

The boss of the Bundesliga champions is reconciled to having to curb their spending amid the pandemic and says there will be no new arrivals

Hansi Flick has ruled out making any major signings in the January transfer window.

The head coach said on Thursday there was a chance of "one or two" players leaving the European champions, but in terms of arrivals, Flick said it was important he did not press the club to bring in new faces during a "very difficult" period.

Like all clubs, Bayern's finances have taken a hit, largely because of the absence of supporters from stadiums during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Let me be very clear about this: the current situation affects all clubs in the world," Flick said. "It's not an easy situation with corona. I'd like to be clear: I don't want to demand new players. I know the situation at Bayern Munich; I know it's very difficult at the moment.

"The squad we have here at our disposal is the squad we'll have until the end of the season.

"I'm not sure if one or two might still transfer. There are certain things that have been talked about, but currently we have very good quality in our squad and I don't think our goals are in jeopardy."

Speaking ahead of Friday's trip to face , Flick claimed leaders Bayern "still have room for improvement".

"The team knows it and every single player knows it," Flick said.

Hansi #Flick on the slow start: "We've addressed it and want to go into the game with a different mindset and attitude. We want to win more challenges and do more when we don't have possession, which is important." #BMGFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/Babz54ZJwS — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 7, 2021

Scoring 44 goals in 14 league games has pleased Flick, but shipping 21 at this early stage of the campaign is a concern.

"We have to work on that," he said. "It's not about the defence in particular. It's conceding no goals, keeping clean sheets, defending. In order to do that you have to have a compact defence and order and organisation with which you pressure the opponent and that's what we have to improve on."

Flick was asked whether Joshua Zirkzee may be on the move, with the 19-year-old on the fringes of the Bayern squad.

He responded: "At the moment I am not aware of any departures, but everything can always go quickly.

"Zirkzee has tremendous qualities and can develop well. He was out of training for a few weeks. He will get games, also with the under-23s.

"He can take a lot from the professionals, but then he has to show what he can do with the under-23s and put himself at the service of the team. He is good in front of goal, has strong technique and good dynamics."

Bayern have doubts over Serge Gnabry for the Gladbach game after he was substituted with a knock in the 5-2 win over on Sunday, Flick saying the forward is "still in pain".