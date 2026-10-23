Germany's record champions wrote on X that the coach was "under medical care". Their statement continued: "Vincent Kompany had to receive medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during a training session of the FC Bayern Amateure. The first-team coach had been watching the second team's session. Kompany will undergo a thorough examination in hospital and remain under medical care. Until further notice, his coaching staff will oversee training and matches."

Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl said: "Vincent Kompany's health is our highest priority. We at Bayern Munich will do everything we can to help him recover quickly." He added that Kompany would receive "all the medical care and support he needs, and all the time he needs. His coaching staff, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at Bayern Munich wish Vinnie a speedy recovery."

Earlier in the afternoon, Bild and Sky reported that Kompany had gone to a Munich hospital with an emergency doctor. A helicopter also landed at FCB's training ground on Säbener Straße, but was not needed.

Kompany had been struggling with a viral infection in recent days. He missed the final training session and the press conference before the Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2), among other things.

Kompany was ill in the days before the Arsenal match

Kompany's assistant coach Aaron Danks took the press conference before the Arsenal match. On Tuesday, he said of his boss: "It is very important that he rests." Danks also said Kompany had "felt pain in his legs".

For the match itself, however, the Belgian was back on the bench at the Allianz Arena. Kompany explained his illness: "As a coach, you always want to do everything. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week and, of course, I didn't listen to my body. Then, at some point, my body said: 'Stop now!'"

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