‘Bayern Munich can afford to sign Sane & Havertz’ – Matthaus talks up Man City & Bayer Leverkusen raids

The Bundesliga champions have been urged to freshen up their ranks by bringing in two Germany internationals with plenty of potential to unlock

can afford to sign Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz in the same transfer window and should be considering raids on and , claims Lothar Matthaus.

The giants are forever in the market for the best domestic talent, and two more internationals are registering on their radar.

Efforts to lure Sane away from the Etihad Stadium were made in 2019, prior to a serious knee injury forcing the tricky winger onto the sidelines.

Interest has been retained there and the next window could be the one in which a long-standing target is finally acquired by those at the Allianz Arena.

Havertz could be another that comes into Bayern’s thinking, with the 20-year-old seeing his stock rise considerably, and Matthaus believes those in Munich should be speculating to accumulate.

The Bayern legend told Sky Deutschland on the need for ambition and long-term vision to be shown: “Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz may make this team better. But you only know that when they are there. Of course there is no doubt that both are outstanding and that Bayern Munich would certainly not get weaker, on the contrary.

“Bayern could economically handle both transfers and buy Sane and Havertz at the same time.

“Before a big change, though, every top player asks himself the question: Where can I be almost sure to play if I perform? The Leverkusen player [Havertz], who is sure to be hunted by the vast majority of clubs, should in my eyes have the character and quality to assert himself at Real, , ​​ or the top English clubs.

“A change may be more apparent at a club like Real. [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric will no longer establish an era there.

“Havertz has made a very good impression on me and that, paired with insane talent, means he has what it takes to show his class abroad. But of course Bayern will also be a factor.

“It could also be an option to agree on the season after next, with Bayern allowing him to stay in Leverkusen for another year – especially if they qualify for the .

“Then Thomas Muller will be a year-and-a-half older and the prospects for Kai are even better than they are already. He will certainly cost at least 80 million, and only because of the current crisis. Otherwise we would be talking about a three-figure amount.

“Bayern must and will strengthen with top players. I assume that [Corentin] Tolisso may have the desire to change clubs in order to get more appearances, because he currently cannot get past [Joshua] Kimmich, [Leon] Goretzka, Thiago and [Thomas] Muller. [Javi] Martinez doesn't matter anymore either, and [Philippe] Coutinho won't play at Bayern next season. That means transfer income and salary savings.

“That's why I think FCB could buy Sane and Havertz. Whether they do this or wait for the situation with the coronavirus to be over is open to debate.”